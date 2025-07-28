Max McGreevy betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Max McGreevy of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the seventh hole during the third round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 19, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Max McGreevy returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. McGreevy looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 51st.
Latest odds for McGreevy at the Wyndham Championship.
McGreevy's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T51
|67-67-72-71
|-3
|2022
|T5
|68-67-67-65
|-13
At the Wyndham Championship
- In McGreevy's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 51st after posting a score of 3-under.
- McGreevy's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for fifth at 13-under.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
McGreevy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|67-73
|-4
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T27
|70-67-68-65
|-10
|26.556
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T66
|69-68-74-72
|+3
|3.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T45
|72-68-73-67
|-4
|5.911
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T15
|66-71-66-66
|-15
|46.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T24
|63-69-63-73
|-20
|9.250
McGreevy's recent performances
- McGreevy has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 15-under.
- McGreevy has an average of 0.289 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.235 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McGreevy has averaged -1.297 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McGreevy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|31
|0.321
|0.289
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|69
|0.180
|-0.480
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|130
|-0.096
|0.129
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|148
|-0.278
|-1.235
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|89
|0.126
|-1.297
McGreevy's advanced stats and rankings
- McGreevy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.321 (31st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.9 yards ranks 126th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McGreevy is sporting a 0.180 mark that ranks 69th on TOUR. He ranks 79th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McGreevy has delivered a -0.278 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 148th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 125th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.16, and he ranks 97th by breaking par 21.59% of the time.
- McGreevy has accumulated 391 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 99th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for McGreevy as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
