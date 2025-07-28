PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Max McGreevy betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Max McGreevy of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the seventh hole during the third round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 19, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

    Max McGreevy returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. McGreevy looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 51st.

    Latest odds for McGreevy at the Wyndham Championship.

    McGreevy's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T5167-67-72-71-3
    2022T568-67-67-65-13

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In McGreevy's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 51st after posting a score of 3-under.
    • McGreevy's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for fifth at 13-under.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    McGreevy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC70-70-2--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-71+1--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC73-72+3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC67-73-4--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT2770-67-68-65-1026.556
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT6669-68-74-72+33.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT4572-68-73-67-45.911
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1566-71-66-66-1546.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2463-69-63-73-209.250

    McGreevy's recent performances

    • McGreevy has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 15-under.
    • McGreevy has an average of 0.289 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.235 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • McGreevy has averaged -1.297 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McGreevy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee310.3210.289
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green690.180-0.480
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green130-0.0960.129
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting148-0.278-1.235
    Average Strokes Gained: Total890.126-1.297

    McGreevy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McGreevy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.321 (31st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.9 yards ranks 126th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McGreevy is sporting a 0.180 mark that ranks 69th on TOUR. He ranks 79th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McGreevy has delivered a -0.278 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 148th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 125th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.16, and he ranks 97th by breaking par 21.59% of the time.
    • McGreevy has accumulated 391 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 99th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McGreevy as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

