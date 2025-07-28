Max Homa betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Max Homa of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 26, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Max Homa is set to compete in the Wyndham Championship, taking place at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, from July 31 to Aug. 3, 2025. This marks Homa's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Homa at the Wyndham Championship.
At the Wyndham Championship
- This is Homa's first time competing in the Wyndham Championship in the past five years.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Homa's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T39
|66-68-69-69
|-12
|15.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T5
|63-68-68-69
|-16
|90.000
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T54
|68-71-71-72
|+2
|10.500
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T51
|68-79-75-77
|+11
|11.750
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T60
|73-64-76-77
|+6
|8.036
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T30
|66-68-70-71
|-5
|30.250
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|70
|70-72-69-75
|+2
|5.750
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T12
|74-70-69-71
|-4
|125.000
Homa's recent performances
- Homa has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he tied for fifth with a score of 16-under.
- Homa has an average of -0.010 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.057 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Homa has averaged 0.362 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Homa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|116
|-0.029
|-0.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|170
|-0.556
|0.599
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|138
|-0.131
|-0.171
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|99
|-0.009
|-0.057
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|159
|-0.724
|0.362
Homa's advanced stats and rankings
- Homa has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.029 (116th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.4 yards ranks 105th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Homa sports a -0.556 mark that ranks 170th on TOUR. He ranks 125th with a 64.85% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Homa has delivered a -0.009 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 99th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 66th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.73, and he ranks 120th by breaking par 21.01% of the time.
- Homa has accumulated 351 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 106th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
