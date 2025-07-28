PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
9H AGO

Max Homa betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Max Homa of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 26, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)



    Max Homa is set to compete in the Wyndham Championship, taking place at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, from July 31 to Aug. 3, 2025. This marks Homa's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Homa at the Wyndham Championship.

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • This is Homa's first time competing in the Wyndham Championship in the past five years.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Homa's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M OpenT3966-68-69-69-1215.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT563-68-68-69-1690.000
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-70-3--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT5468-71-71-72+210.500
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC69-69-2--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT5168-79-75-77+1111.750
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT6073-64-76-77+68.036
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT3066-68-70-71-530.250
    April 20, 2025RBC Heritage7070-72-69-75+25.750
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT1274-70-69-71-4125.000

    Homa's recent performances

    • Homa has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he tied for fifth with a score of 16-under.
    • Homa has an average of -0.010 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.057 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Homa has averaged 0.362 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Homa's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee116-0.029-0.010
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green170-0.5560.599
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green138-0.131-0.171
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting99-0.009-0.057
    Average Strokes Gained: Total159-0.7240.362

    Homa's advanced stats and rankings

    • Homa has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.029 (116th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.4 yards ranks 105th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Homa sports a -0.556 mark that ranks 170th on TOUR. He ranks 125th with a 64.85% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Homa has delivered a -0.009 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 99th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 66th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.73, and he ranks 120th by breaking par 21.01% of the time.
    • Homa has accumulated 351 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 106th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

