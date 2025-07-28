Max Homa betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Homa has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he tied for fifth with a score of 16-under.

Homa has an average of -0.010 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.057 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.