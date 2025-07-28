PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Max Greyserman betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Max Greyserman of the United States plays his shot from the tenth tee during the first round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 24, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)

Max Greyserman of the United States plays his shot from the tenth tee during the first round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 24, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Max Greyserman finished second at the Wyndham Championship in 2024 with a score of 16-under. He returns to Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, for the 2025 edition from July 31-Aug. 3.

    Latest odds for Greyserman at the Wyndham Championship.

    Greyserman's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024269-60-66-69-16

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In Greyserman's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he finished second after posting a score of 16-under.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Greyserman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC69-70-3--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC78-67+3--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-70E--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicPT263-70-66-67-22245.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3666-72-66-74-221.625
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT2376-67-71-74+842.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2578-70-75-69+437.083
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2270-67-71-68-436.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT3371-72-67-74E28.250
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT5467-73-73-67E9.750

    Greyserman's recent performances

    • Greyserman has finished in the top five once over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for second with a score of 22-under.
    • Greyserman has an average of 0.403 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.178 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Greyserman has averaged 1.172 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee113-0.0260.403
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110-0.0270.219
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green420.1760.371
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting320.3070.178
    Average Strokes Gained: Total570.4311.172

    Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Greyserman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.026 (113th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.6 yards ranks 41st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Greyserman sports a -0.027 mark that ranks 110th on TOUR. He ranks 123rd with a 64.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Greyserman has delivered a 0.307 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 32nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 47th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.60, and he ranks 32nd by breaking par 23.09% of the time.
    • Greyserman has accumulated 768 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 56th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

