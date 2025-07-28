Max Greyserman betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Max Greyserman of the United States plays his shot from the tenth tee during the first round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 24, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Max Greyserman finished second at the Wyndham Championship in 2024 with a score of 16-under. He returns to Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, for the 2025 edition from July 31-Aug. 3.
Latest odds for Greyserman at the Wyndham Championship.
Greyserman's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|2
|69-60-66-69
|-16
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Greyserman's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he finished second after posting a score of 16-under.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Greyserman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-67
|+3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|PT2
|63-70-66-67
|-22
|245.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T36
|66-72-66-74
|-2
|21.625
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T23
|76-67-71-74
|+8
|42.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T25
|78-70-75-69
|+4
|37.083
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T22
|70-67-71-68
|-4
|36.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T33
|71-72-67-74
|E
|28.250
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T54
|67-73-73-67
|E
|9.750
Greyserman's recent performances
- Greyserman has finished in the top five once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for second with a score of 22-under.
- Greyserman has an average of 0.403 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.178 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Greyserman has averaged 1.172 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|113
|-0.026
|0.403
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|110
|-0.027
|0.219
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|42
|0.176
|0.371
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|32
|0.307
|0.178
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|57
|0.431
|1.172
Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings
- Greyserman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.026 (113th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.6 yards ranks 41st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Greyserman sports a -0.027 mark that ranks 110th on TOUR. He ranks 123rd with a 64.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Greyserman has delivered a 0.307 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 32nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 47th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.60, and he ranks 32nd by breaking par 23.09% of the time.
- Greyserman has accumulated 768 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 56th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
