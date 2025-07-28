Matthieu Pavon betting profile: Wyndham Championship
1 Min Read
Matthieu Pavon of France plays his second shot on the 17th hole during day one of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 17, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Matthieu Pavon is set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3 for the 2025 Wyndham Championship. This will be Pavon's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Pavon at the Wyndham Championship.
At the Wyndham Championship
- This is Pavon's first time competing in the Wyndham Championship in the past five years.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Pavon's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T44
|69-68-66-70
|-11
|9.556
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-71
|+5
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T57
|71-71-68-73
|+3
|8.813
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T64
|71-74-81-76
|+22
|7.625
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-80
|+10
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T41
|71-65-72-78
|+2
|19.125
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T54
|68-73-72-67
|E
|9.750
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-72
|-7
|--
Pavon's recent performances
- Pavon's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 41st at the PGA Championship, where he finished at 2-over.
- He has an average of 0.087 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Pavon has an average of -0.150 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.686 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pavon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|105
|-0.005
|0.087
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|162
|-0.454
|-0.151
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|175
|-0.560
|-0.473
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|77
|0.106
|-0.150
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|164
|-0.913
|-0.686
Pavon's advanced stats and rankings
- Pavon's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.005 ranks 105th on TOUR this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.7 yards ranks 128th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Pavon sports a -0.454 mark that ranks 162nd on TOUR. He ranks 152nd with a 63.38% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Pavon has delivered a 0.106 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 77th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 141st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.32.
- Pavon ranks 175th in Bogey Avoidance at 20.29% and 167th in Par Breakers at 19.44%.
- He has accumulated 141 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 166th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.