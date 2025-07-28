PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Matthew Riedel betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matthew Riedel of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

    Matthew Riedel is set to compete in the Wyndham Championship, which will take place from July 31 to Aug. 3, 2025, at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina. This marks Riedel's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Riedel at the Wyndham Championship.

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • This is Riedel's first time competing in the Wyndham Championship in the past five years.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Matthew Riedel's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC70-71-1--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC75-70+5--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC69-71-2--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT2666-71-67-69-1530.250
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC70-70E--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-74+2--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC74-73+5--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-71-7--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana Championship7069-71-80-74+61.867
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT5274-68-74-76+46.750

    Matthew Riedel's recent performances

    • Riedel had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he tied for 26th with a score of 15-under.
    • Riedel has an average of 0.401 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.592 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Riedel has averaged -0.070 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Matthew Riedel's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee127-0.1560.401
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green148-0.264-0.674
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green176-0.599-0.389
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting600.1760.592
    Average Strokes Gained: Total162-0.843-0.070

    Matthew Riedel's advanced stats and rankings

    • Riedel has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.156 (127th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.2 yards ranks 66th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Riedel has sported a -0.264 mark that ranks 148th on TOUR. He ranks 91st with a 66.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Riedel has delivered a 0.176 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 60th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 160th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.63, and he ranks 137th by breaking par 20.53% of the time.
    • Riedel has accumulated 72 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 179th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Riedel as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

