Matthew Riedel betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Matthew Riedel of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
Matthew Riedel is set to compete in the Wyndham Championship, which will take place from July 31 to Aug. 3, 2025, at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina. This marks Riedel's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Riedel at the Wyndham Championship.
At the Wyndham Championship
- This is Riedel's first time competing in the Wyndham Championship in the past five years.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Matthew Riedel's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T26
|66-71-67-69
|-15
|30.250
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-71
|-7
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|70
|69-71-80-74
|+6
|1.867
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T52
|74-68-74-76
|+4
|6.750
Matthew Riedel's recent performances
- Riedel had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he tied for 26th with a score of 15-under.
- Riedel has an average of 0.401 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.592 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Riedel has averaged -0.070 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Matthew Riedel's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|127
|-0.156
|0.401
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|148
|-0.264
|-0.674
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|176
|-0.599
|-0.389
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|60
|0.176
|0.592
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|162
|-0.843
|-0.070
Matthew Riedel's advanced stats and rankings
- Riedel has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.156 (127th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.2 yards ranks 66th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Riedel has sported a -0.264 mark that ranks 148th on TOUR. He ranks 91st with a 66.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Riedel has delivered a 0.176 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 60th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 160th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.63, and he ranks 137th by breaking par 20.53% of the time.
- Riedel has accumulated 72 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 179th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Riedel as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
