Matteo Manassero betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Manassero has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.921 (172nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 286.5 yards ranks 170th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Manassero sports a 0.259 mark that ranks 54th on TOUR. He ranks 129th with a 64.68% Greens in Regulation rate.

Around the green, Manassero leads the TOUR in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with an impressive 0.606 average.

On the greens, Manassero has delivered a 0.159 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 68th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 16th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.33.

Manassero ranks 16th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.62% and 130th in Par Breakers at 20.77%.