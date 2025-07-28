PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Matteo Manassero betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Matteo Manassero of Italy tees off on the first hole during a practice round prior to The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 16, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Matteo Manassero is set to compete in the Wyndham Championship, taking place at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. This marks Manassero's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Manassero at the Wyndham Championship.

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Manassero's recent results

    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-73+4--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT667-65-64-69-1591.667
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6167-71-74-72E2.862
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4566-71-70-67-1010.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1263-71-65-67-2230.292
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC69-75E--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT3968-69-68-68-713.563
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC74-71+3--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT4566-70-67-74-115.600

    Manassero's recent performances

    • Manassero has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 15-under.
    • Manassero has an average of -0.514 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.233 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Manassero has averaged 0.241 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Manassero's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee172-0.921-0.514
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green540.2590.613
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green10.6060.395
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting680.159-0.233
    Average Strokes Gained: Total920.1030.241

    Manassero's advanced stats and rankings

    • Manassero has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.921 (172nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 286.5 yards ranks 170th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Manassero sports a 0.259 mark that ranks 54th on TOUR. He ranks 129th with a 64.68% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Around the green, Manassero leads the TOUR in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with an impressive 0.606 average.
    • On the greens, Manassero has delivered a 0.159 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 68th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 16th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.33.
    • Manassero ranks 16th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.62% and 130th in Par Breakers at 20.77%.
    • He has accumulated 199 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 147th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Manassero as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

