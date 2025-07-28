Matteo Manassero betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Matteo Manassero of Italy tees off on the first hole during a practice round prior to The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 16, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Matteo Manassero is set to compete in the Wyndham Championship, taking place at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. This marks Manassero's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Manassero at the Wyndham Championship.
At the Wyndham Championship
- This is Manassero's first time competing in the Wyndham Championship in the past five years.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Manassero's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T6
|67-65-64-69
|-15
|91.667
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T61
|67-71-74-72
|E
|2.862
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T45
|66-71-70-67
|-10
|10.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T12
|63-71-65-67
|-22
|30.292
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T39
|68-69-68-68
|-7
|13.563
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T45
|66-70-67-74
|-11
|5.600
Manassero's recent performances
- Manassero has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 15-under.
- Manassero has an average of -0.514 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.233 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Manassero has averaged 0.241 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Manassero's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|172
|-0.921
|-0.514
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|54
|0.259
|0.613
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|1
|0.606
|0.395
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|68
|0.159
|-0.233
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|92
|0.103
|0.241
Manassero's advanced stats and rankings
- Manassero has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.921 (172nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 286.5 yards ranks 170th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Manassero sports a 0.259 mark that ranks 54th on TOUR. He ranks 129th with a 64.68% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the green, Manassero leads the TOUR in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with an impressive 0.606 average.
- On the greens, Manassero has delivered a 0.159 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 68th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 16th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.33.
- Manassero ranks 16th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.62% and 130th in Par Breakers at 20.77%.
- He has accumulated 199 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 147th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Manassero as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
