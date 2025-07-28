PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Matt Wallace betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matt Wallace of England plays a shot on the 18th green during the final round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 27, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)

    Matt Wallace returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Wallace looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 28th at 9-under.

    Latest odds for Wallace at the Wyndham Championship.

    Wallace's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2869-66-70-66-9
    2023T4567-68-70-71-4
    2022MC71-69E
    2020MC69-70-1

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In Wallace's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 28th after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Wallace's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M OpenT365-67-68-64-20133.750
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT4573-69-66-75-115.750
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT5071-68-68-72-17.500
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT4669-67-73-68-119.500
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT2372-74-69-73+842.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC69-71E--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2266-70-70-70-436.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT1771-70-68-72-372.500
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonW/D72+1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC62-74-8--

    Wallace's recent performances

    • Wallace has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 20-under.
    • Wallace has an average of -0.029 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.705 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Wallace has averaged 1.070 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Wallace's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee108-0.012-0.029
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green112-0.0530.208
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green20.5750.186
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting810.0950.705
    Average Strokes Gained: Total430.6041.070

    Wallace's advanced stats and rankings

    • Wallace has posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.575 this season, ranking second on TOUR in this category.
    • His Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.604 places him 43rd on TOUR for the 2025 season.
    • Wallace's Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 66.08%, ranking him 99th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Wallace has delivered a 0.095 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 81st on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 106th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.05.
    • Wallace has accumulated 409 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 92nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

