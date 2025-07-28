Matt Wallace betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Matt Wallace of England plays a shot on the 18th green during the final round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 27, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)
Matt Wallace returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Wallace looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 28th at 9-under.
Latest odds for Wallace at the Wyndham Championship.
Wallace's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T28
|69-66-70-66
|-9
|2023
|T45
|67-68-70-71
|-4
|2022
|MC
|71-69
|E
|2020
|MC
|69-70
|-1
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Wallace's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 28th after posting a score of 9-under.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Wallace's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T3
|65-67-68-64
|-20
|133.750
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T45
|73-69-66-75
|-1
|15.750
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T50
|71-68-68-72
|-1
|7.500
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T46
|69-67-73-68
|-11
|9.500
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T23
|72-74-69-73
|+8
|42.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T22
|66-70-70-70
|-4
|36.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T17
|71-70-68-72
|-3
|72.500
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|W/D
|72
|+1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|62-74
|-8
|--
Wallace's recent performances
- Wallace has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 20-under.
- Wallace has an average of -0.029 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.705 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Wallace has averaged 1.070 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Wallace's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|108
|-0.012
|-0.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|112
|-0.053
|0.208
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|2
|0.575
|0.186
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|81
|0.095
|0.705
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|43
|0.604
|1.070
Wallace's advanced stats and rankings
- Wallace has posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.575 this season, ranking second on TOUR in this category.
- His Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.604 places him 43rd on TOUR for the 2025 season.
- Wallace's Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 66.08%, ranking him 99th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Wallace has delivered a 0.095 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 81st on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 106th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.05.
- Wallace has accumulated 409 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 92nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
