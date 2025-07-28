PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
9H AGO

Matt McCarty betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matt McCarty of the United States plays his shot from the tenth tee during the first round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 24, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Matt McCarty will tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31 - Aug. 3 for the 2025 Wyndham Championship. This marks McCarty's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for McCarty at the Wyndham Championship.

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • This is McCarty's first time competing in the Wyndham Championship in the past five years.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    McCarty's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M OpenT6867-70-71-69-73.125
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC71-74+3--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT2269-65-71-70-531.875
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC71-68-3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT1967-67-69-68-1743.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC82-78+20--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT466-67-64-67-16122.500
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-71+1--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC72-74+4--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1566-68-71-64-1546.000

    McCarty's recent performances

    • McCarty has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 16-under.
    • McCarty has an average of -0.013 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.345 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • McCarty has averaged 0.701 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McCarty's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee990.035-0.013
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green125-0.1250.307
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green840.0350.063
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting310.3080.345
    Average Strokes Gained: Total780.2530.701

    McCarty's advanced stats and rankings

    • McCarty has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.035 (99th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.6 yards ranks 143rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarty sports a -0.125 mark that ranks 125th on TOUR. He ranks 98th with a 66.10% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McCarty has delivered a 0.308 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 31st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 24th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.45, and he ranks 53rd by breaking par 22.46% of the time.
    • McCarty has accumulated 455 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 84th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McCarty as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

