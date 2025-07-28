Matt McCarty betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Matt McCarty of the United States plays his shot from the tenth tee during the first round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 24, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Matt McCarty will tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31 - Aug. 3 for the 2025 Wyndham Championship. This marks McCarty's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for McCarty at the Wyndham Championship.
At the Wyndham Championship
- This is McCarty's first time competing in the Wyndham Championship in the past five years.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
McCarty's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T68
|67-70-71-69
|-7
|3.125
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T22
|69-65-71-70
|-5
|31.875
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T19
|67-67-69-68
|-17
|43.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|82-78
|+20
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T4
|66-67-64-67
|-16
|122.500
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T15
|66-68-71-64
|-15
|46.000
McCarty's recent performances
- McCarty has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 16-under.
- McCarty has an average of -0.013 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.345 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McCarty has averaged 0.701 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McCarty's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|99
|0.035
|-0.013
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|125
|-0.125
|0.307
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|84
|0.035
|0.063
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|31
|0.308
|0.345
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|78
|0.253
|0.701
McCarty's advanced stats and rankings
- McCarty has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.035 (99th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.6 yards ranks 143rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarty sports a -0.125 mark that ranks 125th on TOUR. He ranks 98th with a 66.10% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McCarty has delivered a 0.308 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 31st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 24th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.45, and he ranks 53rd by breaking par 22.46% of the time.
- McCarty has accumulated 455 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 84th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarty as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.