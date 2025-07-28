PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
9H AGO

Matt Kuchar betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matt Kuchar of the United States plays a shot on the sixth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 06, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Matt Kuchar of the United States plays a shot on the sixth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 06, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Matt Kuchar returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Kuchar looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 12th.

    Latest odds for Kuchar at the Wyndham Championship.

    Kuchar's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1264-64-70-71-11
    2023T3869-67-71-68-5
    2021T2966-67-71-66-10

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In Kuchar's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 11-under.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Kuchar's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT565-70-67-66-1690.000
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC69-71-4--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2574-75-71-72+437.083
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT5371-66-73-71+16.050
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5669-68-70-71-65.500
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT3267-70-71-69-726.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT1870-72-73-71-242.063
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC79-70+7--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4271-71-73-73E17.625
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT5667-69-68-74-65.400

    Kuchar's recent performances

    • Kuchar has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 16-under.
    • Kuchar has an average of -0.409 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.088 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kuchar has averaged 0.444 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kuchar's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee143-0.268-0.409
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1010.0090.411
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green160.3200.354
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting260.3340.088
    Average Strokes Gained: Total590.3960.444

    Kuchar's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kuchar ranks 143rd on TOUR with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.268, while his average Driving Distance of 284.7 yards ranks 173rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Kuchar sports a 0.009 mark that ranks 101st on TOUR. He ranks 152nd with a 63.38% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kuchar has delivered a 0.334 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 26th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks third with a Putts Per Round average of 27.80, and he ranks 119th by breaking par 21.09% of the time.
    • Kuchar has accumulated 276 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 126th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kuchar as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

