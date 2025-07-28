Matt Kuchar betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Matt Kuchar of the United States plays a shot on the sixth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 06, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Matt Kuchar returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Kuchar looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 12th.
Latest odds for Kuchar at the Wyndham Championship.
Kuchar's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T12
|64-64-70-71
|-11
|2023
|T38
|69-67-71-68
|-5
|2021
|T29
|66-67-71-66
|-10
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Kuchar's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 11-under.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Kuchar's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T5
|65-70-67-66
|-16
|90.000
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T25
|74-75-71-72
|+4
|37.083
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T53
|71-66-73-71
|+1
|6.050
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T56
|69-68-70-71
|-6
|5.500
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T32
|67-70-71-69
|-7
|26.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T18
|70-72-73-71
|-2
|42.063
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|79-70
|+7
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T42
|71-71-73-73
|E
|17.625
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T56
|67-69-68-74
|-6
|5.400
Kuchar's recent performances
- Kuchar has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 16-under.
- Kuchar has an average of -0.409 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.088 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kuchar has averaged 0.444 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kuchar's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|143
|-0.268
|-0.409
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|101
|0.009
|0.411
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|16
|0.320
|0.354
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|26
|0.334
|0.088
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|59
|0.396
|0.444
Kuchar's advanced stats and rankings
- Kuchar ranks 143rd on TOUR with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.268, while his average Driving Distance of 284.7 yards ranks 173rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Kuchar sports a 0.009 mark that ranks 101st on TOUR. He ranks 152nd with a 63.38% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kuchar has delivered a 0.334 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 26th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks third with a Putts Per Round average of 27.80, and he ranks 119th by breaking par 21.09% of the time.
- Kuchar has accumulated 276 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 126th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kuchar as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
