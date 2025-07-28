Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: Wyndham Championship
1 Min Read
Matt Fitzpatrick of England plays his third shot on the 18th hole during day four of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 20, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Matt Fitzpatrick is set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3 for the 2025 Wyndham Championship. This marks his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Fitzpatrick at the Wyndham Championship.
At the Wyndham Championship
- This is Fitzpatrick's first time competing in the Wyndham Championship in the past five years.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Fitzpatrick's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T4
|67-66-71-69
|-11
|300.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T4
|69-63-69-67
|-12
|122.500
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T8
|67-67-68-67
|-19
|75.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T17
|71-72-63-68
|-6
|54.750
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T38
|74-73-72-72
|+11
|22.500
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T31
|76-73-76-68
|+5
|26.714
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T8
|68-68-72-72
|-4
|143.333
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T23
|68-70-68-68
|-6
|40.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-69
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T38
|66-70-68-74
|-6
|20.688
Fitzpatrick's recent performances
- Fitzpatrick has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 11-under.
- Fitzpatrick has an average of 0.287 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.676 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fitzpatrick has averaged 1.468 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|56
|0.201
|0.287
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|84
|0.099
|0.318
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|74
|0.053
|0.186
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|53
|0.190
|0.676
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|49
|0.543
|1.468
Fitzpatrick's advanced stats and rankings
- Fitzpatrick has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.201 (56th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.2 yards ranks 83rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fitzpatrick sports a 0.099 mark that ranks 84th on TOUR. He ranks 75th with a 66.85% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fitzpatrick has delivered a 0.190 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 53rd on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 101st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.03, and he ranks 97th by breaking par 21.59% of the time.
- Fitzpatrick has accumulated 937 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 43rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.