PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
9H AGO

Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matt Fitzpatrick of England plays his third shot on the 18th hole during day four of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 20, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Matt Fitzpatrick of England plays his third shot on the 18th hole during day four of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 20, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

    Matt Fitzpatrick is set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3 for the 2025 Wyndham Championship. This marks his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Fitzpatrick at the Wyndham Championship.

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • This is Fitzpatrick's first time competing in the Wyndham Championship in the past five years.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Fitzpatrick's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT467-66-71-69-11300.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT469-63-69-67-12122.500
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT867-67-68-67-1975.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1771-72-63-68-654.750
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT3874-73-72-72+1122.500
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3176-73-76-68+526.714
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT868-68-72-72-4143.333
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT2368-70-68-68-640.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-69-9--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT3866-70-68-74-620.688

    Fitzpatrick's recent performances

    • Fitzpatrick has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 11-under.
    • Fitzpatrick has an average of 0.287 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.676 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fitzpatrick has averaged 1.468 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee560.2010.287
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green840.0990.318
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green740.0530.186
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting530.1900.676
    Average Strokes Gained: Total490.5431.468

    Fitzpatrick's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fitzpatrick has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.201 (56th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.2 yards ranks 83rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fitzpatrick sports a 0.099 mark that ranks 84th on TOUR. He ranks 75th with a 66.85% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fitzpatrick has delivered a 0.190 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 53rd on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 101st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.03, and he ranks 97th by breaking par 21.59% of the time.
    • Fitzpatrick has accumulated 937 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 43rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 28, 2025

    Adam Schenk betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 28, 2025

    Karl Vilips betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 28, 2025

    Keith Mitchell betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    3M Open

    1

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -6

    2

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    T3

    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    T3

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    T3

    USA
    Pi. Coody
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -4

    T3

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -3

    T7

    USA
    W. Mouw
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    T7

    SWE
    A. Noren
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -3

    T7

    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -2

    T10

    USA
    N. Goodwin
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    T10

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    T. Montgomery
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    T12

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T14

    CAN
    A. Svensson
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -6

    T14

    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW