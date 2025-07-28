PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Mark Hubbard betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Mark Hubbard of the United States plays his shot from the tenth tee during the second round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 25, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Mark Hubbard returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Hubbard looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Hubbard at the Wyndham Championship.

    Hubbard's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC68-69-3
    2023MC72-67-1
    2022T6170-69-70-67-4
    2021T5167-70-68-69-6
    2020T1567-65-64-70-14

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In Hubbard's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Hubbard's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 15th at 14-under.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing 18-under.

    Hubbard's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M OpenT6166-68-74-68-84.200
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT6771-70-72-76+92.178
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT3370-67-69-68-1019.563
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT1363-69-67-71-1854.167
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC76-73+9--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT4769-68-69-67-79.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2869-67-71-70-325.813
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT768-71-67-66-1243.750
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT569-65-68-65-1784.375
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-74-5--

    Hubbard's recent performances

    • Hubbard has finished in the top 20 three times over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
    • Hubbard has an average of -0.231 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.350 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hubbard has averaged 0.396 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee118-0.044-0.231
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green910.0630.295
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green133-0.108-0.018
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting760.1140.350
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1040.0250.396

    Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hubbard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.044 (118th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.3 yards ranks 91st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hubbard is sporting a 0.063 mark that ranks 91st on TOUR. He ranks 103rd with a 65.71% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hubbard is delivering a 0.114 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 76th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 78th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.81, and he ranks 53rd by breaking par 22.46% of the time.
    • Hubbard has accumulated 395 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 98th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    3M Open

    1

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -6

    2

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    T3

    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    T3

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    T3

    USA
    Pi. Coody
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -4

    T3

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -3

    T7

    USA
    W. Mouw
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    T7

    SWE
    A. Noren
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -3

    T7

    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -2

    T10

    USA
    N. Goodwin
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    T10

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    T. Montgomery
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    T12

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T14

    CAN
    A. Svensson
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -6

    T14

    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4
