Mark Hubbard betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Mark Hubbard of the United States plays his shot from the tenth tee during the second round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 25, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Mark Hubbard returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Hubbard looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Hubbard's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|68-69
|-3
|2023
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|2022
|T61
|70-69-70-67
|-4
|2021
|T51
|67-70-68-69
|-6
|2020
|T15
|67-65-64-70
|-14
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Hubbard's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Hubbard's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 15th at 14-under.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing 18-under.
Hubbard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T61
|66-68-74-68
|-8
|4.200
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T67
|71-70-72-76
|+9
|2.178
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T33
|70-67-69-68
|-10
|19.563
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T13
|63-69-67-71
|-18
|54.167
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-73
|+9
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T47
|69-68-69-67
|-7
|9.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T28
|69-67-71-70
|-3
|25.813
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T7
|68-71-67-66
|-12
|43.750
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T5
|69-65-68-65
|-17
|84.375
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-74
|-5
|--
Hubbard's recent performances
- Hubbard has finished in the top 20 three times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
- Hubbard has an average of -0.231 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.350 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hubbard has averaged 0.396 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|118
|-0.044
|-0.231
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|91
|0.063
|0.295
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|133
|-0.108
|-0.018
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|76
|0.114
|0.350
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|104
|0.025
|0.396
Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings
- Hubbard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.044 (118th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.3 yards ranks 91st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hubbard is sporting a 0.063 mark that ranks 91st on TOUR. He ranks 103rd with a 65.71% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hubbard is delivering a 0.114 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 76th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 78th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.81, and he ranks 53rd by breaking par 22.46% of the time.
- Hubbard has accumulated 395 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 98th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
