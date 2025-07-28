Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Mackenzie Hughes of Canada plays his shot from the tenth tee during the first round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 24, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Mackenzie Hughes returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Hughes looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 28th at 9-under.
Latest odds for Hughes at the Wyndham Championship.
Hughes' recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T28
|67-69-69-66
|-9
|2023
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|2022
|MC
|67-78
|+5
|2021
|T37
|70-63-70-69
|-8
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Hughes' most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 28th after posting a score of 9-under.
- Hughes' best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 37th at 8-under.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Hughes' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T53
|66-71-69-68
|-10
|6.325
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|79-70
|+7
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|65
|71-72-70-74
|+7
|7.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T50
|73-72-74-75
|+14
|13.050
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T27
|68-66-64-72
|-10
|26.556
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T39
|73-71-77-74
|+7
|19.500
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|78-73
|+9
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|PT2
|63-69-70-67
|-15
|135.000
Hughes' recent performances
- Hughes has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.
- Hughes has an average of -0.290 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.144 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hughes has averaged -0.561 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hughes' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|133
|-0.182
|-0.290
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|126
|-0.126
|-0.343
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|24
|0.273
|0.216
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|101
|-0.011
|-0.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|118
|-0.046
|-0.561
Hughes' advanced stats and rankings
- Hughes has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.182 (133rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.1 yards ranks 100th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hughes sports a -0.126 mark that ranks 126th on TOUR. He ranks 120th with a 65.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hughes has delivered a -0.011 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 101st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 114th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.10.
- Hughes ranks 59th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 704 points.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.44% ranks 112th on TOUR, while he breaks par 19.44% of the time, ranking 167th in Par Breakers.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
