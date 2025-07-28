PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
9H AGO

Mac Meissner betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Mac Meissner of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 25, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)

    Mac Meissner returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Meissner looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 12th.

    Latest odds for Meissner at the Wyndham Championship.

    Meissner's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1265-70-67-67-11

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In Meissner's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 11-under.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Meissner's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M OpenT1466-67-67-68-1652.000
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC69-73+2--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC70-70-2--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-69-4--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC71-71+2--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2871-69-68-69-325.813
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-74+2--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT6568-69-73-72-23.900
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-70-9--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT5370-71-72-74-13.764

    Meissner's recent performances

    • Meissner has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 16-under.
    • Meissner has an average of 0.071 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.044 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Meissner has averaged 0.528 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Meissner's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee152-0.3730.071
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green600.2260.179
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green290.2430.323
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting126-0.117-0.044
    Average Strokes Gained: Total115-0.0210.528

    Meissner's advanced stats and rankings

    • Meissner has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.373 (152nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.6 yards ranks 97th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Meissner has sported a 0.226 mark that ranks 60th on TOUR. He ranks 150th with a 63.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Meissner has delivered a -0.117 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 126th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 58th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.67, and he ranks 159th by breaking par 19.91% of the time.
    • Meissner has accumulated 195 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 152nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

