Mac Meissner betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Mac Meissner of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 25, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)
Mac Meissner returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Meissner looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 12th.
Latest odds for Meissner at the Wyndham Championship.
Meissner's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T12
|65-70-67-67
|-11
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Meissner's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 11-under.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Meissner's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T14
|66-67-67-68
|-16
|52.000
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T28
|71-69-68-69
|-3
|25.813
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T65
|68-69-73-72
|-2
|3.900
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-70
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T53
|70-71-72-74
|-1
|3.764
Meissner's recent performances
- Meissner has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 16-under.
- Meissner has an average of 0.071 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.044 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Meissner has averaged 0.528 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Meissner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|152
|-0.373
|0.071
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|60
|0.226
|0.179
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|29
|0.243
|0.323
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|126
|-0.117
|-0.044
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|115
|-0.021
|0.528
Meissner's advanced stats and rankings
- Meissner has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.373 (152nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.6 yards ranks 97th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Meissner has sported a 0.226 mark that ranks 60th on TOUR. He ranks 150th with a 63.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Meissner has delivered a -0.117 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 126th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 58th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.67, and he ranks 159th by breaking par 19.91% of the time.
- Meissner has accumulated 195 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 152nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
