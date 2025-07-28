Luke List betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Luke List of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
Luke List returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. List looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Latest odds for List at the Wyndham Championship.
List's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|2021
|MC
|66-73
|-1
|2020
|T66
|68-67-66-75
|-4
At the Wyndham Championship
- In List's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
List's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T8
|72-66-65-73
|-4
|40.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T41
|68-70-68-70
|-12
|13.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T36
|71-69-67-71
|-2
|16.500
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T67
|71-68-75-75
|+5
|2.178
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T4
|64-69-61-69
|-25
|72.750
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
List's recent performances
- List has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 25-under.
- List has an average of 0.374 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.066 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- List has averaged 0.842 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
List's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|18
|0.483
|0.374
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|164
|-0.466
|0.473
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|140
|-0.146
|0.061
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|136
|-0.150
|-0.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|141
|-0.279
|0.842
List's advanced stats and rankings
- List has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.483 (18th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.4 yards ranks 23rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, List sports a -0.466 mark that ranks 164th on TOUR. He ranks 121st with a 65.05% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, List has delivered a -0.150 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 136th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 132nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.22, and he ranks 148th by breaking par 20.30% of the time.
- List has accumulated 175 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 156th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
