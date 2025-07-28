Luke Clanton betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Luke Clanton of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 26, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Luke Clanton returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Clanton looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished fifth.
Latest odds for Clanton at the Wyndham Championship.
Clanton's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|5th
|68-67-62-69
|-14
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Clanton's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he finished fifth after posting a score of 14-under.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Clanton's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T61
|66-66-70-74
|-8
|4.200
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T65
|72-66-74-70
|+2
|3.500
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|--
|70-69
|-3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T60
|66-67-77-69
|-9
|4.400
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T34
|67-72-68-70
|-3
|25.750
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|--
|70-69
|-1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T42
|74-69-70-71
|E
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T18
|67-66-70-69
|-12
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|--
|74-67
|-1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T15
|70-72-72-73
|-1
|--
Clanton's recent performances
- Clanton has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 1-under.
- Clanton has an average of 0.134 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.493 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Clanton has averaged -0.156 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Clanton's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.305
|0.134
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.333
|0.405
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.154
|-0.203
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.266
|-0.493
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.218
|-0.156
Clanton's advanced stats and rankings
- Clanton has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.305 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 311.5 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clanton sports a 0.333 mark. He has a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Clanton has delivered a -0.266 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.64, and he is breaking par 22.84% of the time.
- Clanton has accumulated 38 FedExCup points, ranking 198th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Clanton as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
