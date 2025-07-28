PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
9H AGO

Luke Clanton betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Luke Clanton of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 26, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Luke Clanton returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Clanton looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished fifth.

    Latest odds for Clanton at the Wyndham Championship.

    Clanton's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    20245th68-67-62-69-14

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In Clanton's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he finished fifth after posting a score of 14-under.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Clanton's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M OpenT6166-66-70-74-84.200
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT6572-66-74-70+23.500
    July 6, 2025John Deere Classic--70-69-3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT6066-67-77-69-94.400
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3467-72-68-70-325.750
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian Open--70-69-1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT4274-69-70-71E--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1867-66-70-69-12--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix Open--74-67-1--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT1570-72-72-73-1--

    Clanton's recent performances

    • Clanton has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 1-under.
    • Clanton has an average of 0.134 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.493 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Clanton has averaged -0.156 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Clanton's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.3050.134
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.3330.405
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.154-0.203
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.266-0.493
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.218-0.156

    Clanton's advanced stats and rankings

    • Clanton has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.305 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 311.5 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clanton sports a 0.333 mark. He has a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Clanton has delivered a -0.266 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.64, and he is breaking par 22.84% of the time.
    • Clanton has accumulated 38 FedExCup points, ranking 198th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Clanton as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

