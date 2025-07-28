PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Lucas Glover betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Lucas Glover of the United States tees off on the sixth hole during day four of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 20, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    Lucas Glover returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Glover looks to recapture his 2023 form, where he secured victory with a score of 20-under.

    Latest odds for Glover at the Wyndham Championship.

    Glover's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC70-71+1
    2023166-64-62-68-20
    2022T5470-66-71-68-5
    2021MC70-72+2
    2020MC69-69-2

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In Glover's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Glover's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he won the tournament at 20-under.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Glover's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT2369-72-68-69-647.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT572-64-68-64-1690.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT969-67-67-68-9151.667
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC74-74+8--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-77+11--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2268-72-64-72-436.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT3771-70-69-75+123.500
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT6672-70-70-72+46.625
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT6168-70-72-72-27.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC78-74+8--

    Glover's recent performances

    • Glover has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 16-under.
    • Glover has an average of 0.293 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.361 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Glover has averaged 0.541 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Glover's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee720.1570.293
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green210.5270.558
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green390.1910.051
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting140-0.183-0.361
    Average Strokes Gained: Total330.6910.541

    Glover's advanced stats and rankings

    • Glover has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.157 (72nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.0 yards ranks 160th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Glover has sported a 0.527 mark that ranks 21st on TOUR. He ranks 100th with a 66.07% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Glover has delivered a -0.183 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 140th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 47th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.60, and he ranks 71st by breaking par 22.14% of the time.
    • Glover has accumulated 1,191 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 26th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

