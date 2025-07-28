Lucas Glover betting profile: Wyndham Championship
1 Min Read
Lucas Glover of the United States tees off on the sixth hole during day four of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 20, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Lucas Glover returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Glover looks to recapture his 2023 form, where he secured victory with a score of 20-under.
Latest odds for Glover at the Wyndham Championship.
Glover's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|2023
|1
|66-64-62-68
|-20
|2022
|T54
|70-66-71-68
|-5
|2021
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|2020
|MC
|69-69
|-2
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Glover's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Glover's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he won the tournament at 20-under.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Glover's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T23
|69-72-68-69
|-6
|47.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T5
|72-64-68-64
|-16
|90.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T9
|69-67-67-68
|-9
|151.667
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-77
|+11
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T22
|68-72-64-72
|-4
|36.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T37
|71-70-69-75
|+1
|23.500
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T66
|72-70-70-72
|+4
|6.625
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T61
|68-70-72-72
|-2
|7.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|78-74
|+8
|--
Glover's recent performances
- Glover has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 16-under.
- Glover has an average of 0.293 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.361 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Glover has averaged 0.541 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Glover's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|72
|0.157
|0.293
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|21
|0.527
|0.558
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|39
|0.191
|0.051
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|140
|-0.183
|-0.361
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|33
|0.691
|0.541
Glover's advanced stats and rankings
- Glover has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.157 (72nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.0 yards ranks 160th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Glover has sported a 0.527 mark that ranks 21st on TOUR. He ranks 100th with a 66.07% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Glover has delivered a -0.183 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 140th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 47th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.60, and he ranks 71st by breaking par 22.14% of the time.
- Glover has accumulated 1,191 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 26th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.