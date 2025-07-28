Lucas Glover betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Glover has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.157 (72nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.0 yards ranks 160th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Glover has sported a 0.527 mark that ranks 21st on TOUR. He ranks 100th with a 66.07% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Glover has delivered a -0.183 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 140th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 47th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.60, and he ranks 71st by breaking par 22.14% of the time.