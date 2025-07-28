Kurt Kitayama betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Kurt Kitayama missed the cut in his most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship in 2024. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club July 31-Aug. 3 for the 2025 Wyndham Championship.
Latest odds for Kitayama at the Wyndham Championship.
Kurt Kitayama's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|67-70
|-3
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Kitayama's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Kitayama's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|1
|65-71-60-65
|-23
|500.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T5
|68-67-66-67
|-16
|90.000
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T51
|70-68-68-72
|-10
|6.333
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T22
|69-67-67-73
|-4
|36.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T5
|66-65-68-68
|-17
|84.375
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|61-75
|-8
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-78
|+5
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T39
|68-65-68-72
|-7
|13.563
Kitayama's recent performances
- Kitayama has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished first with a score of 23-under.
- Kitayama has an average of 0.690 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.394 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kitayama has averaged 1.671 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kitayama's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|12
|0.511
|0.690
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|36
|0.388
|1.416
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|48
|0.151
|-0.041
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|152
|-0.330
|-0.394
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|30
|0.721
|1.671
Kitayama's advanced stats and rankings
- Kitayama has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.511 (12th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 317.0 yards ranks seventh on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kitayama is sporting a 0.388 mark that ranks 36th on TOUR. He ranks 49th with a 67.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kitayama is delivering a -0.330 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 152nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 56th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.65, and he ranks fifth by breaking par 25.31% of the time.
- Kitayama has accumulated 817 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 53rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kitayama as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
