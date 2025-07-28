PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Kurt Kitayama betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Kurt Kitayama missed the cut in his most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship in 2024. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club July 31-Aug. 3 for the 2025 Wyndham Championship.

    Latest odds for Kitayama at the Wyndham Championship.

    Kurt Kitayama's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC67-70-3

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In Kitayama's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Kitayama's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M Open165-71-60-65-23500.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT568-67-66-67-1690.000
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT5170-68-68-72-106.333
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC71-68-1--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2269-67-67-73-436.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT566-65-68-68-1784.375
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC61-75-8--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC71-78+5--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT3968-65-68-72-713.563

    Kitayama's recent performances

    • Kitayama has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished first with a score of 23-under.
    • Kitayama has an average of 0.690 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.394 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kitayama has averaged 1.671 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kitayama's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee120.5110.690
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green360.3881.416
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green480.151-0.041
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting152-0.330-0.394
    Average Strokes Gained: Total300.7211.671

    Kitayama's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kitayama has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.511 (12th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 317.0 yards ranks seventh on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kitayama is sporting a 0.388 mark that ranks 36th on TOUR. He ranks 49th with a 67.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kitayama is delivering a -0.330 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 152nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 56th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.65, and he ranks fifth by breaking par 25.31% of the time.
    • Kitayama has accumulated 817 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 53rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kitayama as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

