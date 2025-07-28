Kurt Kitayama betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Kitayama has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.511 (12th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 317.0 yards ranks seventh on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kitayama is sporting a 0.388 mark that ranks 36th on TOUR. He ranks 49th with a 67.90% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Kitayama is delivering a -0.330 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 152nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 56th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.65, and he ranks fifth by breaking par 25.31% of the time.