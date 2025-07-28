PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Kris Ventura betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kris Ventura of Norway plays his shot from the tenth tee during the first round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 24, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Kris Ventura returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Ventura looks to improve upon his performance from 2021 where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Ventura at the Wyndham Championship.

    Ventura's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2021MC71-70+1
    2020T3769-68-63-72-8

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In Ventura's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2021, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Ventura's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 37th at 8-under.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Ventura's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC66-72-4--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT4570-64-69-79+26.378
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT2765-70-69-68-1230.250
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT3465-72-70-68-1319.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC68-70-2--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT1668-70-67-70-548.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC76-71+5--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-71-2--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New Orleans3161-71-69-70-174.700
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT3168-71-70-73-614.311

    Ventura's recent performances

    • Ventura has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 5-under.
    • Ventura has an average of 0.129 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.222 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Ventura has averaged 0.811 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ventura's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee810.1150.129
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green108-0.0190.408
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green145-0.1780.052
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting500.1960.222
    Average Strokes Gained: Total900.1130.811

    Ventura's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ventura has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.115 (81st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.2 yards ranks 18th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ventura has sported a -0.019 mark that ranks 108th on TOUR. He ranks 45th with a 68.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Ventura has delivered a 0.196 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 50th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 118th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.12, and he ranks 64th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
    • Ventura has accumulated 304 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 118th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ventura as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

