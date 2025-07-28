Kris Ventura betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Ventura has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.115 (81st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.2 yards ranks 18th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ventura has sported a -0.019 mark that ranks 108th on TOUR. He ranks 45th with a 68.06% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Ventura has delivered a 0.196 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 50th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 118th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.12, and he ranks 64th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.