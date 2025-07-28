Kris Ventura betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Kris Ventura of Norway plays his shot from the tenth tee during the first round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 24, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Kris Ventura returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Ventura looks to improve upon his performance from 2021 where he missed the cut.
Latest odds for Ventura at the Wyndham Championship.
Ventura's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2021
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|2020
|T37
|69-68-63-72
|-8
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Ventura's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2021, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Ventura's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 37th at 8-under.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Ventura's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|66-72
|-4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T45
|70-64-69-79
|+2
|6.378
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T27
|65-70-69-68
|-12
|30.250
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T34
|65-72-70-68
|-13
|19.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T16
|68-70-67-70
|-5
|48.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|76-71
|+5
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|31
|61-71-69-70
|-17
|4.700
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T31
|68-71-70-73
|-6
|14.311
Ventura's recent performances
- Ventura has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 5-under.
- Ventura has an average of 0.129 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.222 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ventura has averaged 0.811 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ventura's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|81
|0.115
|0.129
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|108
|-0.019
|0.408
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|145
|-0.178
|0.052
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|50
|0.196
|0.222
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|90
|0.113
|0.811
Ventura's advanced stats and rankings
- Ventura has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.115 (81st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.2 yards ranks 18th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ventura has sported a -0.019 mark that ranks 108th on TOUR. He ranks 45th with a 68.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ventura has delivered a 0.196 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 50th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 118th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.12, and he ranks 64th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Ventura has accumulated 304 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 118th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ventura as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
