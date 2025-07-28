PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Kevin Yu betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kevin Yu of Team Chinese Taipei celebrates holing out for an eagle from his second shot on the sixth hole during Day One of the Men's Individual Stroke Play on day six of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Le Golf National on August 01, 2024 in Paris, France. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Kevin Yu of Team Chinese Taipei celebrates holing out for an eagle from his second shot on the sixth hole during Day One of the Men's Individual Stroke Play on day six of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Le Golf National on August 01, 2024 in Paris, France. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Kevin Yu looks to improve upon his recent performances at the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Yu missed the cut in his last two appearances at this event.

    Latest odds for Yu at the Wyndham Championship.

    Yu's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC72-71+3
    2023MC72-72+4

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In Yu's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Yu's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC72-66-4--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC79-66+3--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT3467-67-69-73-418.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT2165-68-73-65-1338.250
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT2568-73-64-70-538.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian Open365-69-63-66-17190.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-72+4--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT5073-70-74-71+413.050
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic468-67-70-65-1480.000
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT2967-68-70-66-1327.250

    Yu's recent performances

    • Yu has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished third with a score of 17-under.
    • Yu has an average of 0.638 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.446 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Yu has averaged 0.795 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Yu's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee50.6050.638
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green340.3950.098
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green151-0.223-0.387
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting98-0.0070.446
    Average Strokes Gained: Total290.7710.795

    Yu's advanced stats and rankings

    • Yu has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.605 (fifth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.7 yards ranks 40th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Yu is sporting a 0.395 mark that ranks 34th on TOUR. He ranks 19th with a 69.87% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Yu is delivering a -0.007 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 98th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 139th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.30, and he ranks 13th by breaking par 24.41% of the time.
    • Yu has accumulated 645 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 63rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

