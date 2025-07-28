Kevin Yu betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Kevin Yu of Team Chinese Taipei celebrates holing out for an eagle from his second shot on the sixth hole during Day One of the Men's Individual Stroke Play on day six of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Le Golf National on August 01, 2024 in Paris, France. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Kevin Yu looks to improve upon his recent performances at the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Yu missed the cut in his last two appearances at this event.
Latest odds for Yu at the Wyndham Championship.
Yu's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|2023
|MC
|72-72
|+4
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Yu's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Yu's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|72-66
|-4
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|79-66
|+3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T34
|67-67-69-73
|-4
|18.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T21
|65-68-73-65
|-13
|38.250
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T25
|68-73-64-70
|-5
|38.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|3
|65-69-63-66
|-17
|190.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T50
|73-70-74-71
|+4
|13.050
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|68-67-70-65
|-14
|80.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T29
|67-68-70-66
|-13
|27.250
Yu's recent performances
- Yu has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished third with a score of 17-under.
- Yu has an average of 0.638 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.446 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Yu has averaged 0.795 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Yu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|5
|0.605
|0.638
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|34
|0.395
|0.098
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|151
|-0.223
|-0.387
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|98
|-0.007
|0.446
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|29
|0.771
|0.795
Yu's advanced stats and rankings
- Yu has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.605 (fifth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.7 yards ranks 40th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Yu is sporting a 0.395 mark that ranks 34th on TOUR. He ranks 19th with a 69.87% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Yu is delivering a -0.007 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 98th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 139th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.30, and he ranks 13th by breaking par 24.41% of the time.
- Yu has accumulated 645 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 63rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
