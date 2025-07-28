Kevin Velo betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Kevin Velo of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
Kevin Velo will tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3 for the 2025 Wyndham Championship. This tournament offers a purse of $8,200,000 for players competing in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Latest odds for Velo at the Wyndham Championship.
At the Wyndham Championship
- This is Velo's first time competing in the Wyndham Championship in the past five years.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Kevin Velo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+5
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-78
|+8
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T73
|66-68-72-75
|-7
|2.500
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-79
|+10
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T8
|58-69-66-71
|-24
|52.000
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
Kevin Velo's recent performances
- Velo has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he tied for eighth with a score of 24-under.
- Velo has an average of -0.326 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.681 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Velo has averaged -1.770 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kevin Velo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|98
|0.036
|-0.326
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|150
|-0.285
|-0.448
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|136
|-0.120
|-0.315
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|173
|-0.694
|-0.681
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|165
|-1.063
|-1.770
Kevin Velo's advanced stats and rankings
- Velo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.036 (98th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.0 yards ranks 124th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Velo sports a -0.285 mark that ranks 150th on TOUR. He ranks 110th with a 65.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Velo has delivered a -0.694 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 173rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 160th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.63, and he ranks 152nd by breaking par 20.16% of the time.
- Velo has accumulated 68 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 183rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Velo as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
