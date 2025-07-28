Kevin Roy betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Roy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.292 (35th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.1 yards ranks 50th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Roy sports a 0.135 mark that ranks 78th on TOUR. He ranks 29th with a 69.22% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Roy has delivered a 0.162 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 65th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 87th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.87, and he ranks 28th by breaking par 23.46% of the time.

Roy has accumulated 556 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 76th on TOUR.