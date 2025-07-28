Kevin Roy betting profile: Wyndham Championship
1 Min Read
Kevin Roy of the United States plays his shot from the tenth tee during the second round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 25, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Kevin Roy returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Roy looks to improve upon his performance from 2023 when he missed the cut.
Latest odds for Roy at the Wyndham Championship.
Roy's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|71-69
|E
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Roy's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting an even-par score.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Roy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T28
|68-68-71-64
|-13
|23.955
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|78-69
|+7
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T3
|67-65-70-65
|-17
|162.500
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T8
|62-71-69-67
|-19
|75.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T18
|68-68-64-68
|-12
|44.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T46
|69-70-69-72
|E
|9.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T54
|67-72-72-71
|-2
|3.646
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T15
|67-68-67-67
|-15
|46.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-76
|-2
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T31
|69-72-69-72
|-6
|14.311
Roy's recent performances
- Roy has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for third with a score of 17-under.
- Roy has an average of 0.397 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.511 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Roy has averaged 1.396 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Roy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|35
|0.292
|0.397
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|78
|0.135
|0.246
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|79
|0.047
|0.242
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|65
|0.162
|0.511
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|42
|0.636
|1.396
Roy's advanced stats and rankings
- Roy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.292 (35th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.1 yards ranks 50th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Roy sports a 0.135 mark that ranks 78th on TOUR. He ranks 29th with a 69.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Roy has delivered a 0.162 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 65th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 87th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.87, and he ranks 28th by breaking par 23.46% of the time.
- Roy has accumulated 556 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 76th on TOUR.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.14% ranks eighth on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Roy as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.