Ben Silverman betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Silverman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.123 (125th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.8 yards ranks 127th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Silverman sports a -0.479 mark that ranks 165th on TOUR. He ranks 139th with a 64.36% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Silverman has delivered a 0.186 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 55th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 62nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.70, and he ranks 150th by breaking par 20.23% of the time.