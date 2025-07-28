PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Ben Silverman betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ben Silverman of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 26, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Ben Silverman returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Silverman looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Silverman at the Wyndham Championship.

    Silverman's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC68-69-3

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In Silverman's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Silverman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M OpenT6166-69-71-70-84.200
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT2874-66-70-69-116.956
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC76-72+6--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT6773-64-72-71-83.150
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT3668-69-65-69-917.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT7069-70-73-72+42.900
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2067-68-69-70-1025.511
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-72+1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC63-74-7--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC70-73-1--

    Silverman's recent performances

    • Silverman has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 10-under.
    • Silverman has an average of -0.031 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.454 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Silverman has averaged -0.422 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Silverman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee125-0.123-0.031
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green165-0.479-0.609
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green680.078-0.235
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting550.1860.454
    Average Strokes Gained: Total148-0.339-0.422

    Silverman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Silverman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.123 (125th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.8 yards ranks 127th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Silverman sports a -0.479 mark that ranks 165th on TOUR. He ranks 139th with a 64.36% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Silverman has delivered a 0.186 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 55th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 62nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.70, and he ranks 150th by breaking par 20.23% of the time.
    • Silverman has accumulated 157 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 163rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Silverman as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

