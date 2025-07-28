Ben Silverman betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Ben Silverman of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 26, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Ben Silverman returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Silverman looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Latest odds for Silverman at the Wyndham Championship.
Silverman's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|68-69
|-3
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Silverman's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Silverman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T61
|66-69-71-70
|-8
|4.200
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T28
|74-66-70-69
|-1
|16.956
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|76-72
|+6
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T67
|73-64-72-71
|-8
|3.150
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T36
|68-69-65-69
|-9
|17.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T70
|69-70-73-72
|+4
|2.900
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T20
|67-68-69-70
|-10
|25.511
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|63-74
|-7
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
Silverman's recent performances
- Silverman has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 10-under.
- Silverman has an average of -0.031 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.454 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Silverman has averaged -0.422 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Silverman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|125
|-0.123
|-0.031
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|165
|-0.479
|-0.609
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|68
|0.078
|-0.235
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|55
|0.186
|0.454
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|148
|-0.339
|-0.422
Silverman's advanced stats and rankings
- Silverman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.123 (125th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.8 yards ranks 127th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Silverman sports a -0.479 mark that ranks 165th on TOUR. He ranks 139th with a 64.36% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Silverman has delivered a 0.186 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 55th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 62nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.70, and he ranks 150th by breaking par 20.23% of the time.
- Silverman has accumulated 157 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 163rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Silverman as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
