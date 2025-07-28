PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Kevin Kisner betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kevin Kisner of the United States plays his shot from the tenth tee during the first round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 24, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Kevin Kisner returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Kisner looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Kisner at the Wyndham Championship.

    Kisner's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC68-70-2
    2022WD73-
    2021165-68-66-66-15
    2020T369-64-65-64-18

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In Kisner's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Kisner's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished first at 15-under.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Kisner's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2867-69-70-65-1323.955
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT866-69-71-70-440.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC71-70-1--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC68-71-5--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC70-71+1--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-71+1--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-70-1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-71E--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-72-6--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-70-2--

    Kisner's recent performances

    • Kisner has finished in the top 10 once over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
    • Kisner has an average of -0.676 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 1.268 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kisner has averaged 0.527 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kisner's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.389-0.676
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.747-0.074
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.3740.009
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.3731.268
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.3890.527

    Kisner's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kisner has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.389 this season, with an average Driving Distance of 290.6 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kisner has sported a -0.747 mark. He has a 60.79% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kisner has delivered a 0.373 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.40, and he breaks par 19.21% of the time.
    • Kisner currently ranks 184th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 67 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kisner as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

