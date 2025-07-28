Keith Mitchell betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Keith Mitchell of the United States plays his second shot on the second hole on day three of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 12, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Warren Little/Getty Images)
Keith Mitchell returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Mitchell looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 12th at 11-under.
Latest odds for Mitchell at the Wyndham Championship.
Mitchell's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T12
|70-64-67-68
|-11
|2022
|T54
|68-68-70-69
|-5
|2021
|T55
|67-68-71-69
|-5
|2020
|MC
|71-70
|+1
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Mitchell's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 11-under.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Mitchell's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T50
|66-67-74-72
|-1
|7.500
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T44
|66-69-73-68
|-8
|9.300
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-78
|+5
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T27
|68-66-68-68
|-10
|26.556
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T36
|73-67-68-70
|-2
|16.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T7
|61-67-71-71
|-10
|187.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T18
|64-70-68-65
|-21
|15.542
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T2
|64-69-71-71
|-13
|95.000
Mitchell's recent performances
- Mitchell has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
- Mitchell has an average of 0.127 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.288 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Mitchell has averaged -0.283 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|17
|0.485
|0.127
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|55
|0.253
|0.323
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|154
|-0.245
|-0.444
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|93
|0.033
|-0.288
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|51
|0.526
|-0.283
Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings
- Mitchell posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.485 (17th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.7 yards ranks 11th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mitchell sports a 0.253 mark that ranks 55th on TOUR. He ranks 23rd with a 69.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Mitchell delivers a 0.033 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 93rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 110th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.08, and he ranks sixth by breaking par 25.09% of the time.
- Mitchell has accumulated 589 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 72nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
