6H AGO

Keith Mitchell betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Keith Mitchell of the United States plays his second shot on the second hole on day three of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 12, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

    Keith Mitchell returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Mitchell looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 12th at 11-under.

    Latest odds for Mitchell at the Wyndham Championship.

    Mitchell's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1270-64-67-68-11
    2022T5468-68-70-69-5
    2021T5567-68-71-69-5
    2020MC71-70+1

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In Mitchell's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 11-under.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Mitchell's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC68-71-3--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT5066-67-74-72-17.500
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT4466-69-73-68-89.300
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-78+5--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT2768-66-68-68-1026.556
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT3673-67-68-70-216.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT761-67-71-71-10187.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1864-70-68-65-2115.542
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT264-69-71-71-1395.000

    Mitchell's recent performances

    • Mitchell has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
    • Mitchell has an average of 0.127 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.288 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Mitchell has averaged -0.283 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee170.4850.127
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green550.2530.323
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green154-0.245-0.444
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting930.033-0.288
    Average Strokes Gained: Total510.526-0.283

    Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings

    • Mitchell posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.485 (17th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.7 yards ranks 11th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mitchell sports a 0.253 mark that ranks 55th on TOUR. He ranks 23rd with a 69.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Mitchell delivers a 0.033 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 93rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 110th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.08, and he ranks sixth by breaking par 25.09% of the time.
    • Mitchell has accumulated 589 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 72nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

