10H AGO

Keegan Bradley betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Keegan Bradley of the United States tees off on the 6th hole during Day Three of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 19, 2025 in Portrush, United Kingdom. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Keegan Bradley returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Bradley looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 22nd at 10-under.

    Latest odds for Bradley at the Wyndham Championship.

    Bradley's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2269-64-67-70-10

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In Bradley's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Bradley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT3072-67-70-71-434.000
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT4168-70-71-67-1213.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers Championship164-70-63-68-15700.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT3373-70-72-74+928.250
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT769-76-68-74-1176.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT868-72-68-72-4143.333
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT3064-72-68-71-530.250
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1867-69-67-72-950.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC74-73+3--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT4771-69-74-77+39.000

    Bradley's recent performances

    • Bradley has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished first with a score of 15-under.
    • Bradley has an average of 0.256 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.517 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Bradley has averaged 1.373 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bradley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee280.3530.256
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green330.398-0.013
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green80.4490.613
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting106-0.0430.517
    Average Strokes Gained: Total81.1571.373

    Bradley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bradley is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.353 (28th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.0 yards ranks 68th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bradley is sporting a 0.398 mark that ranks 33rd on TOUR. He ranks 86th with a 66.41% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bradley is delivering a -0.043 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 106th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 43rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.59, and he ranks 55th by breaking par 22.39% of the time.
    • Bradley has accumulated 1,749 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking tenth on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

