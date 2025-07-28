Keegan Bradley betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Keegan Bradley of the United States tees off on the 6th hole during Day Three of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 19, 2025 in Portrush, United Kingdom. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Keegan Bradley returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Bradley looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 22nd at 10-under.
Latest odds for Bradley at the Wyndham Championship.
Bradley's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T22
|69-64-67-70
|-10
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Bradley's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of 10-under.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Bradley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T30
|72-67-70-71
|-4
|34.000
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T41
|68-70-71-67
|-12
|13.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|1
|64-70-63-68
|-15
|700.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T33
|73-70-72-74
|+9
|28.250
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T7
|69-76-68-74
|-1
|176.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T8
|68-72-68-72
|-4
|143.333
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T30
|64-72-68-71
|-5
|30.250
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T18
|67-69-67-72
|-9
|50.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T47
|71-69-74-77
|+3
|9.000
Bradley's recent performances
- Bradley has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished first with a score of 15-under.
- Bradley has an average of 0.256 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.517 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bradley has averaged 1.373 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bradley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|28
|0.353
|0.256
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|33
|0.398
|-0.013
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|8
|0.449
|0.613
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|106
|-0.043
|0.517
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|8
|1.157
|1.373
Bradley's advanced stats and rankings
- Bradley is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.353 (28th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.0 yards ranks 68th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bradley is sporting a 0.398 mark that ranks 33rd on TOUR. He ranks 86th with a 66.41% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bradley is delivering a -0.043 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 106th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 43rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.59, and he ranks 55th by breaking par 22.39% of the time.
- Bradley has accumulated 1,749 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking tenth on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
