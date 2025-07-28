PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Karl Vilips betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Karl Vilips will tee off at Sedgefield Country Club July 31-Aug. 3 for the 2025 Wyndham Championship. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Vilips at the Wyndham Championship.

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • This is Vilips' first time competing in the Wyndham Championship in the past five years.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Vilips' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC70-71-1--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-74+5--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC77-65E--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-74+1--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC73-69+2--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT1170-66-68-70-661.400
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC78-75+11--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4965-72-69-70-88.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT464-70-61-68-2572.750
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT5471-65-71-74-39.536

    Vilips' recent performances

    • Vilips has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 25-under.
    • Vilips has an average of -0.075 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.102 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Vilips has averaged -2.109 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Vilips' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee138-0.234-0.075
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green880.083-0.506
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green165-0.362-0.426
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting170-0.587-1.102
    Average Strokes Gained: Total168-1.099-2.109

    Vilips' advanced stats and rankings

    • Vilips has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.234 (138th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.8 yards ranks 44th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Vilips sports a 0.083 mark that ranks 88th on TOUR. He ranks 71st with a 67.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Vilips has delivered a -0.587 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 170th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 147th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.40, and he ranks 57th by breaking par 22.35% of the time.
    • Vilips has accumulated 471 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 83rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Vilips as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

