Kaito Onishi betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Kaito Onishi of Japan plays his shot from the tenth tee during the first round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 24, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Kaito Onishi is set to compete in the Wyndham Championship, taking place at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. This marks Onishi's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Onishi at the Wyndham Championship.
At the Wyndham Championship
- This is Onishi's first time competing in the Wyndham Championship in the past five years.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Kaito Onishi's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|75-68
|+1
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T73
|68-69-71-73
|-7
|2.500
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-66
|-4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-71
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T18
|66-71-72-70
|-9
|27.006
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
Kaito Onishi's recent performances
- Onishi had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he tied for 18th with a score of 9-under.
- Onishi has an average of -1.158 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.884 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Onishi has averaged -0.970 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kaito Onishi's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|165
|-0.499
|-1.158
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|158
|-0.372
|-0.342
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|125
|-0.085
|-0.354
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|87
|0.062
|0.884
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|163
|-0.894
|-0.970
Kaito Onishi's advanced stats and rankings
- Onishi's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.499 ranks 165th on TOUR this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.1 yards ranks 100th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Onishi sports a -0.372 mark that ranks 158th on TOUR. He ranks 157th with a 62.82% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Onishi has delivered a 0.062 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 87th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 23rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.44.
- Onishi has accumulated 42 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 197th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Onishi as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
