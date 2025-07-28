PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Kaito Onishi betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kaito Onishi of Japan plays his shot from the tenth tee during the first round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 24, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)

Kaito Onishi of Japan plays his shot from the tenth tee during the first round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 24, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Kaito Onishi is set to compete in the Wyndham Championship, taking place at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. This marks Onishi's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Onishi at the Wyndham Championship.

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • This is Onishi's first time competing in the Wyndham Championship in the past five years.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Kaito Onishi's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC75-68+1--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC74-69+3--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC72-69-1--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT7368-69-71-73-72.500
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC73-71+4--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-74+6--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-66-4--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-71-9--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1866-71-72-70-927.006
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC74-70E--

    Kaito Onishi's recent performances

    • Onishi had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he tied for 18th with a score of 9-under.
    • Onishi has an average of -1.158 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.884 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Onishi has averaged -0.970 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kaito Onishi's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee165-0.499-1.158
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green158-0.372-0.342
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green125-0.085-0.354
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting870.0620.884
    Average Strokes Gained: Total163-0.894-0.970

    Kaito Onishi's advanced stats and rankings

    • Onishi's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.499 ranks 165th on TOUR this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.1 yards ranks 100th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Onishi sports a -0.372 mark that ranks 158th on TOUR. He ranks 157th with a 62.82% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Onishi has delivered a 0.062 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 87th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 23rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.44.
    • Onishi has accumulated 42 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 197th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Onishi as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 28, 2025

    Patton Kizzire betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 28, 2025

    Greyson Sigg betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 28, 2025

    Sahith Theegala betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    3M Open

    1

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -6

    2

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    T3

    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    T3

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    T3

    USA
    Pi. Coody
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -4

    T3

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -3

    T7

    USA
    W. Mouw
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    T7

    SWE
    A. Noren
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -3

    T7

    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -2

    T10

    USA
    N. Goodwin
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    T10

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    T. Montgomery
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    T12

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T14

    CAN
    A. Svensson
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -6

    T14

    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW