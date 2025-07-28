Kaito Onishi betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Onishi's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.499 ranks 165th on TOUR this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.1 yards ranks 100th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Onishi sports a -0.372 mark that ranks 158th on TOUR. He ranks 157th with a 62.82% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Onishi has delivered a 0.062 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 87th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 23rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.44.