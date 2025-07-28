PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Justin Lower betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Justin Lower of the United States plays a shot on the tenth hole during the second round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 25, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)

Justin Lower of the United States plays a shot on the tenth hole during the second round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 25, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Justin Lower returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Lower looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he tied for 33rd at 8-under.

    Latest odds for Lower at the Wyndham Championship.

    Lower's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3366-70-65-71-8
    2023MC78-67+5
    2022T3672-66-66-69-7

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In Lower's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of 8-under.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Lower's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC71-72+1--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC68-74+2--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT4464-71-70-71-89.300
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT4670-67-68-72-119.500
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC83-84+27--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian Open6868-68-73-72+13.400
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-71+2--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT6069-73-75-73+68.036
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-68-1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-70-4--

    Lower's recent performances

    • Lower's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 44th at the John Deere Classic, where he finished with a score of 8-under.
    • Lower has an average of -0.455 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.443 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lower has averaged -1.360 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lower's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee129-0.172-0.455
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green118-0.071-0.057
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green169-0.400-0.405
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting940.029-0.443
    Average Strokes Gained: Total156-0.614-1.360

    Lower's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lower has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.172 (129th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.4 yards ranks 116th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lower sports a -0.071 mark that ranks 118th on TOUR. He ranks 141st with a 64.26% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lower has delivered a 0.029 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 94th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 89th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.88, and he ranks 109th by breaking par 21.30% of the time.
    • Lower has accumulated 305 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 117th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 28, 2025

    Vince Whaley betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 28, 2025

    Adam Schenk betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 28, 2025

    Camilo Villegas betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    3M Open

    1

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -6

    2

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    T3

    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    T3

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    T3

    USA
    Pi. Coody
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -4

    T3

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -3

    T7

    USA
    W. Mouw
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    T7

    SWE
    A. Noren
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -3

    T7

    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -2

    T10

    USA
    N. Goodwin
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    T10

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    T. Montgomery
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    T12

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T14

    CAN
    A. Svensson
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -6

    T14

    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW