Justin Lower betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Justin Lower of the United States plays a shot on the tenth hole during the second round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 25, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Justin Lower returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Lower looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he tied for 33rd at 8-under.
Latest odds for Lower at the Wyndham Championship.
Lower's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T33
|66-70-65-71
|-8
|2023
|MC
|78-67
|+5
|2022
|T36
|72-66-66-69
|-7
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Lower's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of 8-under.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Lower's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T44
|64-71-70-71
|-8
|9.300
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T46
|70-67-68-72
|-11
|9.500
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|83-84
|+27
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|68
|68-68-73-72
|+1
|3.400
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T60
|69-73-75-73
|+6
|8.036
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
Lower's recent performances
- Lower's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 44th at the John Deere Classic, where he finished with a score of 8-under.
- Lower has an average of -0.455 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.443 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lower has averaged -1.360 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lower's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|129
|-0.172
|-0.455
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|118
|-0.071
|-0.057
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|169
|-0.400
|-0.405
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|94
|0.029
|-0.443
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|156
|-0.614
|-1.360
Lower's advanced stats and rankings
- Lower has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.172 (129th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.4 yards ranks 116th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lower sports a -0.071 mark that ranks 118th on TOUR. He ranks 141st with a 64.26% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lower has delivered a 0.029 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 94th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 89th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.88, and he ranks 109th by breaking par 21.30% of the time.
- Lower has accumulated 305 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 117th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
