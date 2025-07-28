Justin Lower betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Lower has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.172 (129th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.4 yards ranks 116th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lower sports a -0.071 mark that ranks 118th on TOUR. He ranks 141st with a 64.26% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Lower has delivered a 0.029 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 94th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 89th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.88, and he ranks 109th by breaking par 21.30% of the time.