J.T. Poston betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Poston has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.121 (78th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.8 yards ranks 155th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Poston sports a 0.066 mark that ranks 90th on TOUR. He ranks 132nd with a 64.58% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Poston has delivered a -0.070 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 117th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 73rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.79, and he ranks 121st by breaking par 20.99% of the time.