9H AGO

J.T. Poston betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

J.T. Poston of the United States plays a shot on the 15th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 04, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)



    J.T. Poston returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Poston looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Poston at the Wyndham Championship.

    Poston's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC69-69-2
    2023T765-68-67-68-12
    2022T2166-70-69-66-9
    2021MC71-69E
    2020MC74-66E

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In Poston's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Poston's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for seventh at 12-under.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Poston's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC72-77+7--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC74-67-1--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT4573-67-71-69E14.357
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT3374-72-70-73+928.250
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-76+9--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT3666-69-71-72-216.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT568-70-68-73-5275.000
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT2365-70-69-70-640.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1864-70-68-65-2115.542
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1168-67-71-67-11125.000

    Poston's recent performances

    • Poston has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 5-under.
    • Poston has an average of 0.345 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.538 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Poston has averaged -0.336 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Poston's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee780.1210.345
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green900.066-0.429
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green330.2190.286
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting117-0.070-0.538
    Average Strokes Gained: Total690.335-0.336

    Poston's advanced stats and rankings

    • Poston has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.121 (78th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.8 yards ranks 155th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Poston sports a 0.066 mark that ranks 90th on TOUR. He ranks 132nd with a 64.58% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Poston has delivered a -0.070 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 117th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 73rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.79, and he ranks 121st by breaking par 20.99% of the time.
    • Poston has accumulated 787 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 54th on TOUR in that category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

