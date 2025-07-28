J.T. Poston betting profile: Wyndham Championship
J.T. Poston of the United States plays a shot on the 15th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 04, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
J.T. Poston returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Poston looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Latest odds for Poston at the Wyndham Championship.
Poston's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|2023
|T7
|65-68-67-68
|-12
|2022
|T21
|66-70-69-66
|-9
|2021
|MC
|71-69
|E
|2020
|MC
|74-66
|E
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Poston's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Poston's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for seventh at 12-under.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Poston's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-77
|+7
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-67
|-1
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T45
|73-67-71-69
|E
|14.357
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T33
|74-72-70-73
|+9
|28.250
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-76
|+9
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T36
|66-69-71-72
|-2
|16.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T5
|68-70-68-73
|-5
|275.000
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T23
|65-70-69-70
|-6
|40.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T18
|64-70-68-65
|-21
|15.542
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T11
|68-67-71-67
|-11
|125.000
Poston's recent performances
- Poston has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 5-under.
- Poston has an average of 0.345 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.538 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Poston has averaged -0.336 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Poston's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|78
|0.121
|0.345
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|90
|0.066
|-0.429
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|33
|0.219
|0.286
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|117
|-0.070
|-0.538
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|69
|0.335
|-0.336
Poston's advanced stats and rankings
- Poston has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.121 (78th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.8 yards ranks 155th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Poston sports a 0.066 mark that ranks 90th on TOUR. He ranks 132nd with a 64.58% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Poston has delivered a -0.070 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 117th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 73rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.79, and he ranks 121st by breaking par 20.99% of the time.
- Poston has accumulated 787 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 54th on TOUR in that category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
