8H AGO

Jordan Spieth betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jordan Spieth of the United States tees off on the 1st hole on day two of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 18, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Jordan Spieth returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Spieth looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Spieth at the Wyndham Championship.

    Spieth's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC67-71-2
    2020T7270-67-70-71-2

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In Spieth's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Spieth's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT4073-69-72-68-220.300
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT2370-75-71-72+842.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT772-69-72-74-1176.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT3669-71-67-71-216.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC76-68+2--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT3470-68-68-70-422.656
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson469-67-67-62-19135.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1867-70-69-69-950.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT1473-73-69-70-379.286
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT1267-73-73-72-356.833

    Spieth's recent performances

    • Spieth has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished fourth with a score of 19-under.
    • Spieth has an average of 0.318 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.145 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Spieth has averaged 1.015 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Spieth's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee330.3050.318
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green520.2680.447
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green200.2930.395
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting790.101-0.145
    Average Strokes Gained: Total160.9671.015

    Spieth's advanced stats and rankings

    • Spieth's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.305 ranks 33rd on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 305.5 yards ranks 61st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Spieth sports a 0.268 mark that ranks 52nd on TOUR. He ranks 136th with a 64.54% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Spieth has delivered a 0.101 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 79th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.55.
    • Spieth ranks 16th in Strokes Gained: Total with an average of 0.967.
    • He has accumulated 840 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 50th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Spieth as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

