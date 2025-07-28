Jordan Spieth betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Jordan Spieth of the United States tees off on the 1st hole on day two of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 18, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Jordan Spieth returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Spieth looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Latest odds for Spieth at the Wyndham Championship.
Spieth's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|2020
|T72
|70-67-70-71
|-2
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Spieth's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Spieth's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T40
|73-69-72-68
|-2
|20.300
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T23
|70-75-71-72
|+8
|42.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T7
|72-69-72-74
|-1
|176.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T36
|69-71-67-71
|-2
|16.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-68
|+2
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T34
|70-68-68-70
|-4
|22.656
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|4
|69-67-67-62
|-19
|135.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T18
|67-70-69-69
|-9
|50.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T14
|73-73-69-70
|-3
|79.286
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T12
|67-73-73-72
|-3
|56.833
Spieth's recent performances
- Spieth has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished fourth with a score of 19-under.
- Spieth has an average of 0.318 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.145 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Spieth has averaged 1.015 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Spieth's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|33
|0.305
|0.318
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|52
|0.268
|0.447
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|20
|0.293
|0.395
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|79
|0.101
|-0.145
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|16
|0.967
|1.015
Spieth's advanced stats and rankings
- Spieth's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.305 ranks 33rd on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 305.5 yards ranks 61st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Spieth sports a 0.268 mark that ranks 52nd on TOUR. He ranks 136th with a 64.54% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Spieth has delivered a 0.101 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 79th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.55.
- Spieth ranks 16th in Strokes Gained: Total with an average of 0.967.
- He has accumulated 840 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 50th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Spieth as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
