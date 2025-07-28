John Pak betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Pak's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.278 ranks 45th on TOUR this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 64.68% ranks 129th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Pak has posted a -0.423 mark this season, ranking 161st on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 289.4 yards ranks 165th.

On the greens, Pak has delivered a -0.458 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 161st on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 104th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.04.

Pak has accumulated 121 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 170th on TOUR.