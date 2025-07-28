PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

John Pak betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

John Pak hits a tee shot on the 13th hole during the first round of the ISCO Championship 2025 at Hurstbourne Country Club on July 10, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

John Pak hits a tee shot on the 13th hole during the first round of the ISCO Championship 2025 at Hurstbourne Country Club on July 10, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    John Pak will tee off at Sedgefield Country Club July 31-Aug. 3 for the 2025 Wyndham Championship. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Pak at the Wyndham Championship.

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • This is Pak's first time competing in the Wyndham Championship in the past five years.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Pak's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC69-69-4--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC78-70+8--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC69-71-2--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC69-71-4--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT2767-66-68-69-1026.556
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2863-68-73-73-325.813
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-72+1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson7070-67-75-74+23.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-72-8--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT6367-72-72-78+12.551

    Pak's recent performances

    • Pak's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he tied for 27th with a score of 10-under.
    • He has an average of -0.368 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Pak has an average of -0.242 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.963 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Pak's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee161-0.423-0.368
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green450.278-0.313
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green108-0.042-0.039
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting161-0.458-0.242
    Average Strokes Gained: Total158-0.645-0.963

    Pak's advanced stats and rankings

    • Pak's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.278 ranks 45th on TOUR this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 64.68% ranks 129th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Pak has posted a -0.423 mark this season, ranking 161st on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 289.4 yards ranks 165th.
    • On the greens, Pak has delivered a -0.458 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 161st on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 104th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.04.
    • Pak has accumulated 121 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 170th on TOUR.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.35% ranks 109th, while he breaks par 19.60% of the time, ranking 164th in that category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pak as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 28, 2025

    Vince Whaley betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 28, 2025

    Henrik Norlander betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 28, 2025

    Trey Mullinax betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    3M Open

    1

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -6

    2

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    T3

    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    T3

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    T3

    USA
    Pi. Coody
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -4

    T3

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -3

    T7

    USA
    W. Mouw
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    T7

    SWE
    A. Noren
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -3

    T7

    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -2

    T10

    USA
    N. Goodwin
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    T10

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    T. Montgomery
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    T12

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T14

    CAN
    A. Svensson
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -6

    T14

    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW