John Pak betting profile: Wyndham Championship
John Pak hits a tee shot on the 13th hole during the first round of the ISCO Championship 2025 at Hurstbourne Country Club on July 10, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
John Pak will tee off at Sedgefield Country Club July 31-Aug. 3 for the 2025 Wyndham Championship. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Pak at the Wyndham Championship.
At the Wyndham Championship
- This is Pak's first time competing in the Wyndham Championship in the past five years.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Pak's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|78-70
|+8
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T27
|67-66-68-69
|-10
|26.556
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T28
|63-68-73-73
|-3
|25.813
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|70
|70-67-75-74
|+2
|3.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-72
|-8
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T63
|67-72-72-78
|+1
|2.551
Pak's recent performances
- Pak's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he tied for 27th with a score of 10-under.
- He has an average of -0.368 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Pak has an average of -0.242 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.963 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pak's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|161
|-0.423
|-0.368
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|45
|0.278
|-0.313
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|108
|-0.042
|-0.039
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|161
|-0.458
|-0.242
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|158
|-0.645
|-0.963
Pak's advanced stats and rankings
- Pak's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.278 ranks 45th on TOUR this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 64.68% ranks 129th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Pak has posted a -0.423 mark this season, ranking 161st on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 289.4 yards ranks 165th.
- On the greens, Pak has delivered a -0.458 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 161st on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 104th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.04.
- Pak has accumulated 121 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 170th on TOUR.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.35% ranks 109th, while he breaks par 19.60% of the time, ranking 164th in that category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Pak as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
