Joel Dahmen betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Joel Dahmen of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 26, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Joel Dahmen returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Dahmen looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 64th.
Latest odds for Dahmen at the Wyndham Championship.
Dahmen's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T64
|71-64-73-72
|E
|2023
|T64
|70-67-72-71
|E
|2022
|T81
|69-68-76-70
|+3
|2021
|MC
|68-71
|-1
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Dahmen's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 64th after posting an even-par score.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Dahmen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T39
|67-65-71-69
|-12
|15.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T57
|66-69-70-74
|-5
|5.400
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-71
|-8
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T2
|62-66-71-76
|-13
|95.000
Dahmen's recent performances
- Dahmen has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
- Dahmen has an average of -0.274 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.786 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dahmen has averaged -1.186 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|79
|0.117
|-0.274
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|59
|0.228
|-0.457
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|111
|-0.052
|0.331
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|153
|-0.332
|-0.786
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|117
|-0.038
|-1.186
Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings
- Dahmen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.117 (79th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.0 yards ranks 135th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dahmen sports a 0.228 mark that ranks 59th on TOUR. He ranks 47th with a 67.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Dahmen has delivered a -0.332 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 153rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 130th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.20, and he ranks 90th by breaking par 21.72% of the time.
- Dahmen has accumulated 381 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 101st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
