8H AGO

Joel Dahmen betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Joel Dahmen of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 26, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Joel Dahmen returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Dahmen looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 64th.

    Latest odds for Dahmen at the Wyndham Championship.

    Dahmen's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T6471-64-73-72E
    2023T6470-67-72-71E
    2022T8169-68-76-70+3
    2021MC68-71-1

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In Dahmen's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 64th after posting an even-par score.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Dahmen's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M OpenT3967-65-71-69-1215.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-71+3--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT5766-69-70-74-55.400
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC74-71+1--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC70-69-1--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-71+5--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-74+3--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-71-8--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT262-66-71-76-1395.000

    Dahmen's recent performances

    • Dahmen has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
    • Dahmen has an average of -0.274 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.786 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Dahmen has averaged -1.186 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee790.117-0.274
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green590.228-0.457
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green111-0.0520.331
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting153-0.332-0.786
    Average Strokes Gained: Total117-0.038-1.186

    Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dahmen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.117 (79th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.0 yards ranks 135th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dahmen sports a 0.228 mark that ranks 59th on TOUR. He ranks 47th with a 67.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Dahmen has delivered a -0.332 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 153rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 130th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.20, and he ranks 90th by breaking par 21.72% of the time.
    • Dahmen has accumulated 381 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 101st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

