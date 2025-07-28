PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Joe Highsmith betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Joe Highsmith of the United States plays his shot from the tenth tee during the first round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 24, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Joe Highsmith returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Highsmith looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Highsmith at the Wyndham Championship.

    Highsmith's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC70-68-2

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In Highsmith's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Highsmith's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC73-67-2--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-75+7--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC74-68E--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT3471-66-69-69-1319.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3668-69-74-67-221.625
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC79-75+14--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-77+9--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-70+5--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT873-67-69-71-4143.333
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT6664-74-71-75+46.625

    Highsmith's recent performances

    • Highsmith has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
    • Highsmith has an average of 0.211 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.933 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Highsmith has averaged -0.837 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee120-0.0630.211
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green151-0.289-0.381
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green112-0.0550.266
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting960.022-0.933
    Average Strokes Gained: Total149-0.384-0.837

    Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings

    • Highsmith's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.063 ranks 120th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 298.3 yards ranks 131st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Highsmith sports a -0.289 mark that ranks 151st on TOUR. He ranks 166th with a 61.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Highsmith has delivered a 0.022 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 96th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 27th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.48.
    • Highsmith has accumulated 828 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 52nd on TOUR.
    • He ranks 64th in Par Breakers, breaking par on 22.22% of holes played.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

