Joe Highsmith betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Joe Highsmith of the United States plays his shot from the tenth tee during the first round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 24, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Joe Highsmith returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Highsmith looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Latest odds for Highsmith at the Wyndham Championship.
Highsmith's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|70-68
|-2
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Highsmith's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Highsmith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T34
|71-66-69-69
|-13
|19.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T36
|68-69-74-67
|-2
|21.625
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|79-75
|+14
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-77
|+9
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T8
|73-67-69-71
|-4
|143.333
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T66
|64-74-71-75
|+4
|6.625
Highsmith's recent performances
- Highsmith has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
- Highsmith has an average of 0.211 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.933 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Highsmith has averaged -0.837 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|120
|-0.063
|0.211
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|151
|-0.289
|-0.381
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|112
|-0.055
|0.266
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|96
|0.022
|-0.933
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|149
|-0.384
|-0.837
Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings
- Highsmith's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.063 ranks 120th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 298.3 yards ranks 131st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Highsmith sports a -0.289 mark that ranks 151st on TOUR. He ranks 166th with a 61.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Highsmith has delivered a 0.022 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 96th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 27th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.48.
- Highsmith has accumulated 828 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 52nd on TOUR.
- He ranks 64th in Par Breakers, breaking par on 22.22% of holes played.
All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
