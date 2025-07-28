Jim Herman betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Jim Herman of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club on August 09, 2024 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)
Jim Herman returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Herman looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Latest odds for Herman at the Wyndham Championship.
Herman's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|2023
|T71
|70-67-76-72
|+5
|2022
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|2021
|MC
|72-68
|E
|2020
|1
|66-69-61-63
|-21
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Herman's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Herman's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he won the tournament with a score of 21-under.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Herman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|77-70
|+7
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|Aug. 11, 2024
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|June 16, 2024
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-79
|+13
|--
|April 21, 2024
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|March 10, 2024
|Puerto Rico Open
|T49
|70-70-70-69
|-9
|4.822
Herman's recent performances
- Herman's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 49th at the Puerto Rico Open with a score of 9-under.
- Herman has an average of -0.323 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.223 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Herman has averaged -1.738 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Herman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.066
|-0.323
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.541
|0.199
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-1.463
|-0.392
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-1.299
|-1.223
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-2.288
|-1.738
Herman's advanced stats and rankings
- Herman has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.541 this season.
- His average Driving Distance stands at 295.4 yards in 2025.
- Herman has recorded a Greens in Regulation percentage of 70.83% this season.
- On the greens, Herman has delivered a -1.299 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2025. Additionally, he has averaged 32.25 Putts Per Round.
- Herman has broken par 15.28% of the time this season, while his Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 26.39%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Herman as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
