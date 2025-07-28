PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Jim Herman betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jim Herman of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club on August 09, 2024 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

Jim Herman of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club on August 09, 2024 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

    Jim Herman returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Herman looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Herman at the Wyndham Championship.

    Herman's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC70-68-2
    2023T7170-67-76-72+5
    2022MC70-71+1
    2021MC72-68E
    2020166-69-61-63-21

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In Herman's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Herman's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he won the tournament with a score of 21-under.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Herman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC77-70+7--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC73-71E--
    Aug. 11, 2024Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-68-2--
    July 14, 2024ISCO ChampionshipMC69-75E--
    June 16, 2024U.S. OpenMC74-79+13--
    April 21, 2024Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    March 10, 2024Puerto Rico OpenT4970-70-70-69-94.822

    Herman's recent performances

    • Herman's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 49th at the Puerto Rico Open with a score of 9-under.
    • Herman has an average of -0.323 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.223 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Herman has averaged -1.738 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Herman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.066-0.323
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.5410.199
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--1.463-0.392
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.299-1.223
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--2.288-1.738

    Herman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Herman has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.541 this season.
    • His average Driving Distance stands at 295.4 yards in 2025.
    • Herman has recorded a Greens in Regulation percentage of 70.83% this season.
    • On the greens, Herman has delivered a -1.299 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2025. Additionally, he has averaged 32.25 Putts Per Round.
    • Herman has broken par 15.28% of the time this season, while his Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 26.39%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Herman as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 28, 2025

    Eric Cole betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 28, 2025

    Rico Hoey betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 28, 2025

    Emiliano Grillo betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    3M Open

    1

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -6

    2

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    T3

    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    T3

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    T3

    USA
    Pi. Coody
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -4

    T3

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -3

    T7

    USA
    W. Mouw
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    T7

    SWE
    A. Noren
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -3

    T7

    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -2

    T10

    USA
    N. Goodwin
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    T10

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    T. Montgomery
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    T12

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T14

    CAN
    A. Svensson
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -6

    T14

    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW