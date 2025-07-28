PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Jesper Svensson betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jesper Svensson of Sweden plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 27, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)



    Jesper Svensson will tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3 for the 2025 Wyndham Championship. This marks Svensson's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Svensson at the Wyndham Championship.

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • This is Svensson's first time competing in the Wyndham Championship in the past five years.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Svensson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M OpenT1466-69-63-70-1652.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT1671-72-68-66-766.143
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT4373-64-71-69-311.625
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT4467-70-70-69-89.300
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC70-70-4--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT1869-65-69-65-1244.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT4674-65-70-71E9.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6166-73-73-72E2.862
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-73-1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-71-8--

    Svensson's recent performances

    • Svensson has finished in the top-20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he tied for 14th with a score of 16-under.
    • Svensson has an average of 0.194 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.002 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Svensson has averaged 0.582 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee130.5030.194
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green135-0.1860.490
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green700.063-0.101
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting560.185-0.002
    Average Strokes Gained: Total470.5650.582

    Svensson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Svensson has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.503 (13th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 319.8 yards ranks 3rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson sports a -0.186 mark that ranks 135th on TOUR. He ranks 85th with a 66.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Svensson has delivered a 0.185 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 56th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 43rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.59, and he ranks ninth by breaking par 24.80% of the time.
    • Svensson has accumulated 363 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 105th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

