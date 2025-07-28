Jesper Svensson betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Jesper Svensson of Sweden plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 27, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)
Jesper Svensson will tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3 for the 2025 Wyndham Championship. This marks Svensson's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Svensson at the Wyndham Championship.
At the Wyndham Championship
- This is Svensson's first time competing in the Wyndham Championship in the past five years.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Svensson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T14
|66-69-63-70
|-16
|52.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T16
|71-72-68-66
|-7
|66.143
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T43
|73-64-71-69
|-3
|11.625
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T44
|67-70-70-69
|-8
|9.300
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T18
|69-65-69-65
|-12
|44.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T46
|74-65-70-71
|E
|9.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T61
|66-73-73-72
|E
|2.862
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-71
|-8
|--
Svensson's recent performances
- Svensson has finished in the top-20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he tied for 14th with a score of 16-under.
- Svensson has an average of 0.194 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.002 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Svensson has averaged 0.582 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|13
|0.503
|0.194
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|135
|-0.186
|0.490
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|70
|0.063
|-0.101
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|56
|0.185
|-0.002
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|47
|0.565
|0.582
Svensson's advanced stats and rankings
- Svensson has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.503 (13th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 319.8 yards ranks 3rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson sports a -0.186 mark that ranks 135th on TOUR. He ranks 85th with a 66.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Svensson has delivered a 0.185 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 56th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 43rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.59, and he ranks ninth by breaking par 24.80% of the time.
- Svensson has accumulated 363 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 105th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
