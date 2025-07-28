PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jacob Bridgeman of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)

Jacob Bridgeman of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Jacob Bridgeman returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Bridgeman looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 12th at 11-under.

    Latest odds for Bridgeman at the Wyndham Championship.

    Bridgeman's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1268-64-67-70-11

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In Bridgeman's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 11-under.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Bridgeman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC72-67-3--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT7571-68-71-76+62.400
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT568-68-68-64-1690.000
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT2668-65-70-70-1530.250
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT5273-69-69-70+111.750
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC72-78+10--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3173-71-71-78+526.714
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-74+8--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT471-67-65-65-12300.000

    Bridgeman's recent performances

    • Bridgeman has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 12-under.
    • Bridgeman has an average of -0.205 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.509 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Bridgeman has averaged 0.269 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee121-0.086-0.205
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green114-0.062-0.216
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green94-0.0010.181
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting70.5930.509
    Average Strokes Gained: Total560.4440.269

    Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bridgeman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.086 (121st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.1 yards ranks 110th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bridgeman sports a -0.062 mark that ranks 114th on TOUR. He ranks 140th with a 64.29% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bridgeman has delivered a 0.593 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him seventh on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 32nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.51, and he ranks 44th by breaking par 22.70% of the time.
    • Bridgeman has accumulated 1,095 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 33rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 28, 2025

    Erik van Rooyen betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 28, 2025

    Camilo Villegas betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 28, 2025

    Adam Schenk betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    3M Open

    1

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -6

    2

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    T3

    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    T3

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    T3

    USA
    Pi. Coody
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -4

    T3

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -3

    T7

    USA
    W. Mouw
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    T7

    SWE
    A. Noren
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -3

    T7

    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -2

    T10

    USA
    N. Goodwin
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    T10

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    T. Montgomery
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    T12

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T14

    CAN
    A. Svensson
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -6

    T14

    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW