Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Jacob Bridgeman of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Jacob Bridgeman returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Bridgeman looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 12th at 11-under.
Bridgeman's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T12
|68-64-67-70
|-11
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Bridgeman's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 11-under.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Bridgeman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T75
|71-68-71-76
|+6
|2.400
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T5
|68-68-68-64
|-16
|90.000
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T26
|68-65-70-70
|-15
|30.250
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T52
|73-69-69-70
|+1
|11.750
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-78
|+10
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T31
|73-71-71-78
|+5
|26.714
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T4
|71-67-65-65
|-12
|300.000
Bridgeman's recent performances
- Bridgeman has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 12-under.
- Bridgeman has an average of -0.205 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.509 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bridgeman has averaged 0.269 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|121
|-0.086
|-0.205
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|114
|-0.062
|-0.216
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|94
|-0.001
|0.181
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|7
|0.593
|0.509
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|56
|0.444
|0.269
Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings
- Bridgeman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.086 (121st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.1 yards ranks 110th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bridgeman sports a -0.062 mark that ranks 114th on TOUR. He ranks 140th with a 64.29% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bridgeman has delivered a 0.593 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him seventh on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 32nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.51, and he ranks 44th by breaking par 22.70% of the time.
- Bridgeman has accumulated 1,095 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 33rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
