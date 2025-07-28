PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
10H AGO

Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa plays his shot from the tenth tee during the first round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 24, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)

Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa plays his shot from the tenth tee during the first round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 24, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Christiaan Bezuidenhout returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Bezuidenhout looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 22nd at 10-under par.

    Latest odds for Bezuidenhout at the Wyndham Championship.

    Bezuidenhout's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2270-66-63-71-10
    2023T5169-68-69-71-3
    2022T4766-70-68-70-6
    2020T3771-64-69-68-8

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In Bezuidenhout's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Bezuidenhout's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2071-66-67-65-1541.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT3467-73-69-72-325.667
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT1370-68-69-66-756.250
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC72-69-1--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT4571-74-69-66E14.357
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT1272-71-71-72+697.143
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-78+8--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT1669-69-68-69-548.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT5070-68-77-73+413.050
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT4267-71-71-68-317.625

    Bezuidenhout's recent performances

    • Bezuidenhout has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 6-over.
    • Bezuidenhout has an average of -0.425 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.684 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Bezuidenhout has averaged 0.653 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee155-0.393-0.425
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120-0.0770.179
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green270.2550.215
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting120.5180.684
    Average Strokes Gained: Total710.3030.653

    Bezuidenhout's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bezuidenhout has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.393 (155th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 288.8 yards ranks 167th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bezuidenhout sports a -0.077 mark that ranks 120th on TOUR. He ranks 95th with a 66.13% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bezuidenhout has delivered a 0.518 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 12th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 101st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.03, and he ranks 160th by breaking par 19.71% of the time.
    • Bezuidenhout has accumulated 575 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 74th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

