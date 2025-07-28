Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: Wyndham Championship
1 Min Read
Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa plays his shot from the tenth tee during the first round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 24, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Christiaan Bezuidenhout returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Bezuidenhout looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 22nd at 10-under par.
Latest odds for Bezuidenhout at the Wyndham Championship.
Bezuidenhout's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T22
|70-66-63-71
|-10
|2023
|T51
|69-68-69-71
|-3
|2022
|T47
|66-70-68-70
|-6
|2020
|T37
|71-64-69-68
|-8
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Bezuidenhout's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of 10-under.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Bezuidenhout's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T20
|71-66-67-65
|-15
|41.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T34
|67-73-69-72
|-3
|25.667
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T13
|70-68-69-66
|-7
|56.250
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T45
|71-74-69-66
|E
|14.357
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T12
|72-71-71-72
|+6
|97.143
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-78
|+8
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T16
|69-69-68-69
|-5
|48.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T50
|70-68-77-73
|+4
|13.050
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T42
|67-71-71-68
|-3
|17.625
Bezuidenhout's recent performances
- Bezuidenhout has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 6-over.
- Bezuidenhout has an average of -0.425 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.684 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bezuidenhout has averaged 0.653 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|155
|-0.393
|-0.425
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|120
|-0.077
|0.179
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|27
|0.255
|0.215
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|12
|0.518
|0.684
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|71
|0.303
|0.653
Bezuidenhout's advanced stats and rankings
- Bezuidenhout has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.393 (155th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 288.8 yards ranks 167th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bezuidenhout sports a -0.077 mark that ranks 120th on TOUR. He ranks 95th with a 66.13% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bezuidenhout has delivered a 0.518 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 12th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 101st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.03, and he ranks 160th by breaking par 19.71% of the time.
- Bezuidenhout has accumulated 575 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 74th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.