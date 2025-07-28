Jackson Suber betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Jackson Suber of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 20, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Jackson Suber is set to compete in the Wyndham Championship, taking place at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, from July 31 to Aug. 3, 2025. This marks Suber's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Suber at the Wyndham Championship.
At the Wyndham Championship
- This is Suber's first time competing in the Wyndham Championship in the past five years.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Suber's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T45
|72-68-71-71
|+2
|6.378
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T6
|66-65-69-68
|-20
|95.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T18
|66-68-69-65
|-12
|44.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T53
|72-63-71-75
|+1
|6.050
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-71
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|67
|68-73-75-74
|+2
|2.240
Suber's recent performances
- Suber has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 20-under.
- Suber has an average of 0.163 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.396 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Suber has averaged 1.009 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Suber's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|138
|-0.234
|0.163
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|20
|0.535
|0.290
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|137
|-0.123
|0.160
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|128
|-0.124
|0.396
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|99
|0.054
|1.009
Suber's advanced stats and rankings
- Suber has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.535 (20th) this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Suber has sported a -0.234 mark that ranks 138th on TOUR. He ranks 42nd with an average Driving Distance of 308.5 yards.
- On the greens, Suber has delivered a -0.124 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 128th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 140th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.31.
- Suber ranks 64th by breaking par 22.22% of the time and has accumulated 320 FedExCup Regular Season points (113th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Suber as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.