9H AGO

Jackson Suber betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jackson Suber of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 20, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

    Jackson Suber is set to compete in the Wyndham Championship, taking place at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, from July 31 to Aug. 3, 2025. This marks Suber's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Suber at the Wyndham Championship.

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • This is Suber's first time competing in the Wyndham Championship in the past five years.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Suber's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC67-73-2--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT4572-68-71-71+26.378
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC69-69-4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT666-65-69-68-2095.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT1866-68-69-65-1244.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT5372-63-71-75+16.050
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC75-72+5--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-74+3--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-71-9--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana Championship6768-73-75-74+22.240

    Suber's recent performances

    • Suber has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 20-under.
    • Suber has an average of 0.163 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.396 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Suber has averaged 1.009 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Suber's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee138-0.2340.163
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green200.5350.290
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green137-0.1230.160
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting128-0.1240.396
    Average Strokes Gained: Total990.0541.009

    Suber's advanced stats and rankings

    • Suber has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.535 (20th) this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Suber has sported a -0.234 mark that ranks 138th on TOUR. He ranks 42nd with an average Driving Distance of 308.5 yards.
    • On the greens, Suber has delivered a -0.124 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 128th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 140th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.31.
    • Suber ranks 64th by breaking par 22.22% of the time and has accumulated 320 FedExCup Regular Season points (113th).

    All stats in this article are accurate for Suber as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

