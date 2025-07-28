PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Hideki Matsuyama of Japan plays a tee shot on day four of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 20, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    Hideki Matsuyama returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Matsuyama looks to improve upon his performance from his last appearance in 2023, where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Matsuyama at the Wyndham Championship.

    Matsuyama's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC71-74+5
    2021MC69-69-2

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In Matsuyama's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Matsuyama's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT1674-69-68-66-766.143
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT1367-66-70-67-1854.167
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3069-69-73-65-430.250
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT4274-73-77-68+1219.125
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3874-75-74-71+622.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT3669-69-67-73-216.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT1765-72-63-73-758.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT2173-68-79-66-250.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC73-72+1--

    Matsuyama's recent performances

    • Matsuyama has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 18-under.
    • Matsuyama has an average of -0.481 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.031 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Matsuyama has averaged 0.623 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Matsuyama's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee128-0.166-0.481
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green240.5090.552
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green50.5170.521
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting750.1300.031
    Average Strokes Gained: Total150.9900.623

    Matsuyama's advanced stats and rankings

    • Matsuyama ranks fifth on TOUR with an average of 0.517 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green this season.
    • He has posted a 0.509 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average (24th) while hitting 66.33% of greens in regulation (89th).
    • On the greens, Matsuyama has delivered a 0.130 Strokes Gained: Putting mark (75th) with an average of 28.58 Putts Per Round (42nd).
    • Matsuyama ranks 42nd on TOUR by breaking par 22.73% of the time this season.
    • He has accumulated 1,265 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 23rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

