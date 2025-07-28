Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Hideki Matsuyama of Japan plays a tee shot on day four of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 20, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Hideki Matsuyama returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Matsuyama looks to improve upon his performance from his last appearance in 2023, where he missed the cut.
Latest odds for Matsuyama at the Wyndham Championship.
Matsuyama's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|2021
|MC
|69-69
|-2
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Matsuyama's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Matsuyama's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T16
|74-69-68-66
|-7
|66.143
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T13
|67-66-70-67
|-18
|54.167
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T30
|69-69-73-65
|-4
|30.250
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T42
|74-73-77-68
|+12
|19.125
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|38
|74-75-74-71
|+6
|22.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T36
|69-69-67-73
|-2
|16.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T17
|65-72-63-73
|-7
|58.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T21
|73-68-79-66
|-2
|50.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
Matsuyama's recent performances
- Matsuyama has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 18-under.
- Matsuyama has an average of -0.481 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.031 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Matsuyama has averaged 0.623 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Matsuyama's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|128
|-0.166
|-0.481
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|24
|0.509
|0.552
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|5
|0.517
|0.521
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|75
|0.130
|0.031
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|15
|0.990
|0.623
Matsuyama's advanced stats and rankings
- Matsuyama ranks fifth on TOUR with an average of 0.517 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green this season.
- He has posted a 0.509 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average (24th) while hitting 66.33% of greens in regulation (89th).
- On the greens, Matsuyama has delivered a 0.130 Strokes Gained: Putting mark (75th) with an average of 28.58 Putts Per Round (42nd).
- Matsuyama ranks 42nd on TOUR by breaking par 22.73% of the time this season.
- He has accumulated 1,265 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 23rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
