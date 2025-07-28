Henrik Norlander betting profile: Wyndham Championship
1 Min Read
Henrik Norlander of Sweden plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 26, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Henrik Norlander returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Norlander looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Latest odds for Norlander at the Wyndham Championship.
Norlander's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|2023
|MC
|72-78
|+10
|2022
|T47
|69-67-72-66
|-6
|2020
|T59
|67-68-71-69
|-5
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Norlander's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Norlander's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 47th at 6-under.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Norlander's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T72
|67-66-70-76
|-5
|2.750
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|78
|67-72-73-75
|+7
|2.200
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T57
|68-69-72-70
|-5
|5.400
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T51
|65-72-72-69
|-10
|6.333
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T52
|70-66-68-70
|-6
|6.257
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T59
|69-69-72-72
|+2
|4.600
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T45
|70-67-71-66
|-10
|10.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T4
|64-69-61-69
|-25
|72.750
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T18
|67-73-68-71
|-9
|27.006
Norlander's recent performances
- Norlander has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 25-under.
- Norlander has an average of -0.325 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.569 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Norlander has averaged -0.577 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Norlander's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|136
|-0.208
|-0.325
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|6
|0.743
|0.475
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|156
|-0.257
|-0.158
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|143
|-0.197
|-0.569
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|95
|0.080
|-0.577
Norlander's advanced stats and rankings
- Norlander has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.743 (sixth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.7 yards ranks 140th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Norlander sports a -0.208 mark that ranks 136th on TOUR. He ranks 26th with a 69.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Norlander has delivered a -0.197 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 143rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 153rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.48, and he ranks 129th by breaking par 20.81% of the time.
- Norlander has accumulated 323 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 112th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Norlander as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.