Harry Higgs betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Higgs has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.142 (74th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.2 yards ranks 36th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Higgs has sported a -0.115 mark that ranks 124th on TOUR. He ranks 136th with a 64.54% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Higgs has delivered a -0.074 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 119th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 87th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.87, and he ranks 99th by breaking par 21.57% of the time.