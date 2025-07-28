Harry Higgs betting profile: Wyndham Championship
1 Min Read
Harry Higgs of the United States plays a shot on the tenth hole during the first round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 24, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Harry Higgs will tee off at Sedgefield Country Club July 31-Aug. 3 for the 2025 Wyndham Championship. Higgs looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Latest odds for Higgs at the Wyndham Championship.
Higgs' recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|68-77
|+5
|2022
|T36
|68-69-72-64
|-7
|2021
|T15
|70-67-65-66
|-12
|2020
|MC
|71-68
|-1
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Higgs' most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- Higgs' best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 15th at 12-under.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Higgs' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T25
|68-67-68-67
|-14
|34.000
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T28
|71-70-70-68
|-1
|16.956
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T24
|68-67-72-65
|-16
|36.250
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T51
|72-75-77-75
|+11
|11.750
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T59
|68-72-68-74
|+2
|4.600
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|PT2
|67-66-68-68
|-15
|135.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-77
|+3
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-71
|-8
|--
Higgs' recent performances
- Higgs had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.
- Higgs has an average of 0.038 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.140 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Higgs has averaged 0.578 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Higgs' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|74
|0.142
|0.038
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|124
|-0.115
|0.615
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|166
|-0.364
|0.065
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|119
|-0.074
|-0.140
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|150
|-0.411
|0.578
Higgs' advanced stats and rankings
- Higgs has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.142 (74th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.2 yards ranks 36th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Higgs has sported a -0.115 mark that ranks 124th on TOUR. He ranks 136th with a 64.54% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Higgs has delivered a -0.074 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 119th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 87th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.87, and he ranks 99th by breaking par 21.57% of the time.
- Higgs has accumulated 308 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 115th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Higgs as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.