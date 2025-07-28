PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Harry Hall betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Harry Hall of England plays a chip shot on the 18th hole during day four of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 20, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Harry Hall returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Hall looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Hall at the Wyndham Championship.

    Hall's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC70-69-1
    2023MC77-72+9

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In Hall's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Hall's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT2873-67-68-71-540.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT1767-64-74-69-647.000
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT1366-67-68-69-1854.167
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT969-68-69-65-9151.667
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT2466-70-67-66-1135.500
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT668-67-70-68-786.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT1969-72-71-70-252.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2069-69-68-68-1025.511
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3369-68-68-67-1220.583
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4968-67-75-76-25.134

    Hall's recent performances

    • Hall has finished in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 7-under.
    • Hall has an average of 0.029 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.641 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hall has averaged 1.302 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hall's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee106-0.0080.029
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green990.0200.193
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green150.3510.438
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting30.7890.641
    Average Strokes Gained: Total91.1521.302

    Hall's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hall has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.008 (106th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.1 yards ranks 86th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hall is sporting a 0.020 mark that ranks 99th on TOUR. He ranks 107th with a 65.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hall is delivering a 0.789 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him third on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a Putts Per Round average of 27.53, and he ranks third by breaking par 25.57% of the time.
    • Hall has accumulated 877 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 46th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

