Harry Hall betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Harry Hall of England plays a chip shot on the 18th hole during day four of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 20, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Harry Hall returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Hall looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Hall's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|2023
|MC
|77-72
|+9
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Hall's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Hall's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T28
|73-67-68-71
|-5
|40.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T17
|67-64-74-69
|-6
|47.000
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T13
|66-67-68-69
|-18
|54.167
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T9
|69-68-69-65
|-9
|151.667
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T24
|66-70-67-66
|-11
|35.500
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T6
|68-67-70-68
|-7
|86.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T19
|69-72-71-70
|-2
|52.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T20
|69-69-68-68
|-10
|25.511
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T33
|69-68-68-67
|-12
|20.583
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T49
|68-67-75-76
|-2
|5.134
Hall's recent performances
- Hall has finished in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 7-under.
- Hall has an average of 0.029 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.641 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hall has averaged 1.302 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hall's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|106
|-0.008
|0.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|99
|0.020
|0.193
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|15
|0.351
|0.438
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|3
|0.789
|0.641
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|9
|1.152
|1.302
Hall's advanced stats and rankings
- Hall has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.008 (106th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.1 yards ranks 86th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hall is sporting a 0.020 mark that ranks 99th on TOUR. He ranks 107th with a 65.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hall is delivering a 0.789 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him third on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a Putts Per Round average of 27.53, and he ranks third by breaking par 25.57% of the time.
- Hall has accumulated 877 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 46th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
