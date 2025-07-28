Greyson Sigg betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Greyson Sigg of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 24, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)
Greyson Sigg returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Sigg looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Latest odds for Sigg at the Wyndham Championship.
Sigg's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|2023
|T38
|69-67-69-70
|-5
|2022
|MC
|73-68
|+1
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Sigg's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Sigg's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 38th at 5-under.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Sigg's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T39
|68-69-68-67
|-12
|15.000
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-72
|-6
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T41
|67-72-71-75
|-3
|7.389
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
Sigg's recent performances
- Sigg's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 39th at the 3M Open, where he finished with a score of 12-under.
- Sigg has an average of 0.386 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.390 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Sigg has averaged 0.028 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Sigg's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|73
|0.149
|0.386
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|72
|0.165
|-0.140
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|65
|0.081
|0.173
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|167
|-0.490
|-0.390
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|121
|-0.096
|0.028
Sigg's advanced stats and rankings
- Sigg has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.149 (73rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.5 yards ranks 152nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Sigg is sporting a 0.165 mark that ranks 72nd on TOUR. He ranks 64th with a 67.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Sigg is delivering a -0.490 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 167th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 155th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.49, and he ranks 165th by breaking par 19.50% of the time.
- Sigg has accumulated 164 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 160th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Sigg as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
