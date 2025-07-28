Greyson Sigg betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Sigg has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.149 (73rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.5 yards ranks 152nd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Sigg is sporting a 0.165 mark that ranks 72nd on TOUR. He ranks 64th with a 67.43% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Sigg is delivering a -0.490 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 167th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 155th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.49, and he ranks 165th by breaking par 19.50% of the time.