8H AGO

Greyson Sigg betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Greyson Sigg of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 24, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)

    Greyson Sigg returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Sigg looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Sigg at the Wyndham Championship.

    Sigg's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC72-72+4
    2023T3869-67-69-70-5
    2022MC73-68+1

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In Sigg's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Sigg's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 38th at 5-under.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Sigg's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M OpenT3968-69-68-67-1215.000
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC70-72+2--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC67-71-4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC73-70-1--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC68-73+1--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-70-1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-70E--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-72-6--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4167-72-71-75-37.389
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC72-72E--

    Sigg's recent performances

    • Sigg's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 39th at the 3M Open, where he finished with a score of 12-under.
    • Sigg has an average of 0.386 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.390 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Sigg has averaged 0.028 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Sigg's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee730.1490.386
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green720.165-0.140
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green650.0810.173
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting167-0.490-0.390
    Average Strokes Gained: Total121-0.0960.028

    Sigg's advanced stats and rankings

    • Sigg has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.149 (73rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.5 yards ranks 152nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Sigg is sporting a 0.165 mark that ranks 72nd on TOUR. He ranks 64th with a 67.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Sigg is delivering a -0.490 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 167th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 155th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.49, and he ranks 165th by breaking par 19.50% of the time.
    • Sigg has accumulated 164 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 160th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Sigg as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

