PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Gordon Sargent betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Gordon Sargent of the United States plays his shot from the tenth tee during the second round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 25, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)

Gordon Sargent of the United States plays his shot from the tenth tee during the second round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 25, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Gordon Sargent is set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3 for the 2025 Wyndham Championship. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Sargent at the Wyndham Championship.

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • This is Sargent's first time competing in the Wyndham Championship in the past five years.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Sargent's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC73-70+1--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT2467-73-72-66-221.622
    July 6, 2025John Deere Classic6270-67-76-69-24.600
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT6771-66-73-70-83.150
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC71-68-1--
    July 21, 2024The Open ChampionshipMC80-75+13--
    June 16, 2024U.S. OpenMC73-78+11--

    Sargent's recent performances

    • Sargent's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the ISCO Championship, where he tied for 24th with a score of 2-under.
    • He has an average of -0.351 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Sargent has an average of 0.719 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.335 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Sargent's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.351-0.351
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.545-0.545
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.158-0.159
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.7200.719
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.335-0.335

    Sargent's advanced stats and rankings

    • Sargent has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.351 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Sargent has sported a -0.545 mark. He has maintained a 64.24% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Sargent has delivered a 0.720 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has averaged 28.38 Putts Per Round and has broken par 23.26% of the time.
    • Sargent has accumulated 29 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 205th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Sargent as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 28, 2025

    Patton Kizzire betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 28, 2025

    Lee Hodges betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 28, 2025

    Greyson Sigg betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    3M Open

    1

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -6

    2

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    T3

    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    T3

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    T3

    USA
    Pi. Coody
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -4

    T3

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -3

    T7

    USA
    W. Mouw
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    T7

    SWE
    A. Noren
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -3

    T7

    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -2

    T10

    USA
    N. Goodwin
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    T10

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    T. Montgomery
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    T12

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T14

    CAN
    A. Svensson
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -6

    T14

    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW