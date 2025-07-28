Gordon Sargent betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Gordon Sargent of the United States plays his shot from the tenth tee during the second round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 25, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Gordon Sargent is set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3 for the 2025 Wyndham Championship. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Sargent at the Wyndham Championship.
At the Wyndham Championship
- This is Sargent's first time competing in the Wyndham Championship in the past five years.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Sargent's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T24
|67-73-72-66
|-2
|21.622
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|62
|70-67-76-69
|-2
|4.600
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T67
|71-66-73-70
|-8
|3.150
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|MC
|80-75
|+13
|--
|June 16, 2024
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-78
|+11
|--
Sargent's recent performances
- Sargent's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the ISCO Championship, where he tied for 24th with a score of 2-under.
- He has an average of -0.351 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Sargent has an average of 0.719 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.335 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Sargent's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.351
|-0.351
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.545
|-0.545
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.158
|-0.159
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.720
|0.719
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.335
|-0.335
Sargent's advanced stats and rankings
- Sargent has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.351 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Sargent has sported a -0.545 mark. He has maintained a 64.24% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Sargent has delivered a 0.720 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has averaged 28.38 Putts Per Round and has broken par 23.26% of the time.
- Sargent has accumulated 29 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 205th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Sargent as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
