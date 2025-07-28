Garrick Higgo betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Garrick Higgo of South Africa plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Garrick Higgo returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Higgo looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Latest odds for Higgo at the Wyndham Championship.
Higgo's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|2023
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|2022
|MC
|73-71
|+4
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Higgo's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Higgo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T39
|68-67-70-67
|-12
|15.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T27
|67-70-69-66
|-12
|30.250
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-5
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T55
|69-69-71-80
|+5
|10.500
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|68
|68-70-77-71
|+6
|6.250
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-74
|-6
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|1
|64-68-70-72
|-14
|300.000
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T12
|66-69-67-70
|-16
|32.250
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T42
|70-75-72-74
|+3
|11.750
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|T53
|70-71-70-68
|-3
|--
Higgo's recent performances
- Higgo has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished first with a score of 14-under.
- Higgo has an average of -0.238 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.718 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Higgo has averaged -0.056 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Higgo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.099
|-0.238
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.539
|-0.424
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.036
|-0.112
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.611
|0.718
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.009
|-0.056
Higgo's advanced stats and rankings
- Higgo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.099 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.4 yards has been solid.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Higgo has sported a -0.539 mark. He has hit 68.89% of Greens in Regulation.
- On the greens, Higgo has delivered a 0.611 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 28.77 Putts Per Round, and he has broken par 24.44% of the time.
- Higgo has accumulated 406 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 93rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Higgo as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
