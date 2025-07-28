PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Garrick Higgo betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Garrick Higgo of South Africa plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Garrick Higgo of South Africa plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

    Garrick Higgo returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Higgo looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Higgo at the Wyndham Championship.

    Higgo's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC72-72+4
    2023MC69-70-1
    2022MC73-71+4

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In Higgo's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Higgo's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M OpenT3968-67-70-67-1215.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT2767-70-69-66-1230.250
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC69-70-5--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT5569-69-71-80+510.500
    May 11, 2025Truist Championship6868-70-77-71+66.250
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-74-6--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana Championship164-68-70-72-14300.000
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT1266-69-67-70-1632.250
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT4270-75-72-74+311.750
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicT5370-71-70-68-3--

    Higgo's recent performances

    • Higgo has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished first with a score of 14-under.
    • Higgo has an average of -0.238 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.718 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Higgo has averaged -0.056 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Higgo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.099-0.238
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.539-0.424
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.036-0.112
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.6110.718
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.009-0.056

    Higgo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Higgo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.099 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.4 yards has been solid.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Higgo has sported a -0.539 mark. He has hit 68.89% of Greens in Regulation.
    • On the greens, Higgo has delivered a 0.611 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 28.77 Putts Per Round, and he has broken par 24.44% of the time.
    • Higgo has accumulated 406 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 93rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Higgo as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 28, 2025

    Eric Cole betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 28, 2025

    Rico Hoey betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 28, 2025

    Emiliano Grillo betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    3M Open

    1

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -6

    2

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    T3

    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    T3

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    T3

    USA
    Pi. Coody
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -4

    T3

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -3

    T7

    USA
    W. Mouw
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    T7

    SWE
    A. Noren
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -3

    T7

    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -2

    T10

    USA
    N. Goodwin
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    T10

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    T. Montgomery
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    T12

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T14

    CAN
    A. Svensson
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -6

    T14

    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW