8H AGO

Frankie Capan III betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Frankie Capan III of the United States plays his shot from the tenth tee during the first round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 24, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)

Frankie Capan III of the United States plays his shot from the tenth tee during the first round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 24, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Frankie Capan III is set to compete in the Wyndham Championship, taking place at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. This marks Capan III's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Capan III at the Wyndham Championship.

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • This is Capan III's first time competing in the Wyndham Championship in the past five years.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Frankie Capan III's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M OpenW/D78+7--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT4568-73-71-70+26.378
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC74-73+5--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC73-73+2--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC72-72+4--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT7769-70-73-76+82.250
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-70-1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-70+1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New Orleans363-69-60-70-26105.000
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-71E--

    Frankie Capan III's recent performances

    • Capan III has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished third with a score of 26-under.
    • Capan III has an average of -0.835 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.218 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Capan III has averaged -1.863 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Frankie Capan III's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee174-1.192-0.835
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green171-0.733-1.057
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green120-0.071-0.189
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting300.3180.218
    Average Strokes Gained: Total175-1.677-1.863

    Frankie Capan III's advanced stats and rankings

    • Capan III's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.192 ranks 174th on TOUR this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.3 yards ranks 91st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Capan III sports a -0.733 mark that ranks 171st on TOUR. He ranks 176th with a 58.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Capan III has delivered a 0.318 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 30th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 21st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.41, and he ranks 174th by breaking par 18.71% of the time.
    • Capan III has accumulated 191 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 153rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Capan III as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

