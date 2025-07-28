Erik van Rooyen betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Erik van Rooyen of South Africa plays his shot from the tenth tee during the first round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 24, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Erik van Rooyen returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Van Rooyen looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Latest odds for van Rooyen at the Wyndham Championship.
Van Rooyen's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|2023
|MC
|73-67
|E
|2021
|T37
|65-69-73-65
|-8
At the Wyndham Championship
- In van Rooyen's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Van Rooyen's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 37th at 8-under.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Van Rooyen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|75-68
|+1
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T78
|69-69-74-70
|-6
|2.050
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-74
|+9
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T36
|75-64-74-65
|-2
|16.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-79
|+7
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T34
|65-70-73-68
|-4
|22.656
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|2
|66-67-65-63
|-23
|300.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-69
|-9
|--
Van Rooyen's recent performances
- Van Rooyen has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished second with a score of 23-under.
- Van Rooyen has an average of -0.123 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.054 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Van Rooyen has averaged -0.908 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Van Rooyen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|64
|0.181
|-0.123
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|71
|0.173
|0.287
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|103
|-0.023
|-0.019
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|146
|-0.247
|-1.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|94
|0.084
|-0.908
Van Rooyen's advanced stats and rankings
- Van Rooyen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.181 (64th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.2 yards ranks 43rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, van Rooyen sports a 0.173 mark that ranks 71st on TOUR. He ranks 48th with a 67.93% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, van Rooyen has delivered a -0.247 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 146th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 133rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.23, and he ranks 23rd by breaking par 23.59% of the time.
- Van Rooyen has accumulated 634 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 64th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
