7H AGO

Erik van Rooyen betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Erik van Rooyen of South Africa plays his shot from the tenth tee during the first round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 24, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Erik van Rooyen returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Van Rooyen looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for van Rooyen at the Wyndham Championship.

    Van Rooyen's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC71-71+2
    2023MC73-67E
    2021T3765-69-73-65-8

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In van Rooyen's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Van Rooyen's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 37th at 8-under.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Van Rooyen's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC75-68+1--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-68+1--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT7869-69-74-70-62.050
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC75-74+9--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC67-71-2--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT3675-64-74-65-216.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC70-79+7--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT3465-70-73-68-422.656
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson266-67-65-63-23300.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-69-9--

    Van Rooyen's recent performances

    • Van Rooyen has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished second with a score of 23-under.
    • Van Rooyen has an average of -0.123 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.054 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Van Rooyen has averaged -0.908 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Van Rooyen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee640.181-0.123
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green710.1730.287
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green103-0.023-0.019
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting146-0.247-1.054
    Average Strokes Gained: Total940.084-0.908

    Van Rooyen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Van Rooyen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.181 (64th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.2 yards ranks 43rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, van Rooyen sports a 0.173 mark that ranks 71st on TOUR. He ranks 48th with a 67.93% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, van Rooyen has delivered a -0.247 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 146th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 133rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.23, and he ranks 23rd by breaking par 23.59% of the time.
    • Van Rooyen has accumulated 634 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 64th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

