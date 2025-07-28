PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
9H AGO

Eric Cole betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Eric Cole of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 24, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)

    Eric Cole returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Cole looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for seventh.

    Latest odds for Cole at the Wyndham Championship.

    Cole's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T768-68-69-63-12
    2023T1469-65-66-70-10

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In Cole's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 12-under.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Cole's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC75-65-2--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT6067-70-68-75-44.900
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipW/D68-67-69-6--
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC76-76+12--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC69-75+4--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4472-72-76-76+815.750
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2870-69-66-72-325.813
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT4170-70-73-73+219.125
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT3465-71-68-72-422.656
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT564-69-67-67-1784.375

    Cole's recent performances

    • Cole has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
    • Cole has an average of -0.713 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.132 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Cole has averaged -0.571 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Cole's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee157-0.407-0.713
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green930.057-0.137
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green500.1490.148
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting540.1890.132
    Average Strokes Gained: Total114-0.012-0.571

    Cole's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cole has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.407 (157th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.1 yards ranks 133rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cole is sporting a 0.057 mark that ranks 93rd on TOUR. He ranks 165th with a 61.93% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Cole is delivering a 0.189 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 54th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks fourth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.98, and he ranks 106th by breaking par 21.40% of the time.
    • Cole has accumulated 546 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 79th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

