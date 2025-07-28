Eric Cole betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Eric Cole of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 24, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)
Eric Cole returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Cole looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for seventh.
Latest odds for Cole at the Wyndham Championship.
Cole's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T7
|68-68-69-63
|-12
|2023
|T14
|69-65-66-70
|-10
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Cole's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 12-under.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Cole's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|75-65
|-2
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T60
|67-70-68-75
|-4
|4.900
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|W/D
|68-67-69
|-6
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-76
|+12
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T44
|72-72-76-76
|+8
|15.750
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T28
|70-69-66-72
|-3
|25.813
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T41
|70-70-73-73
|+2
|19.125
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T34
|65-71-68-72
|-4
|22.656
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T5
|64-69-67-67
|-17
|84.375
Cole's recent performances
- Cole has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
- Cole has an average of -0.713 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.132 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cole has averaged -0.571 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cole's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|157
|-0.407
|-0.713
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|93
|0.057
|-0.137
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|50
|0.149
|0.148
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|54
|0.189
|0.132
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|114
|-0.012
|-0.571
Cole's advanced stats and rankings
- Cole has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.407 (157th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.1 yards ranks 133rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cole is sporting a 0.057 mark that ranks 93rd on TOUR. He ranks 165th with a 61.93% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cole is delivering a 0.189 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 54th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks fourth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.98, and he ranks 106th by breaking par 21.40% of the time.
- Cole has accumulated 546 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 79th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
