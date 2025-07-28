Emiliano Grillo betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Emiliano Grillo of Argentina plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 26, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Emiliano Grillo returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Grillo looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 59th at 3-under.
Grillo's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T59
|69-66-72-70
|-3
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Grillo's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 59th after posting a score of 3-under.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Grillo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T20
|65-67-69-68
|-15
|41.000
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T40
|67-72-73-69
|+1
|8.711
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|P2
|65-66-68-67
|-18
|300.000
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T73
|69-67-70-75
|-7
|2.500
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T19
|71-72-71-73
|+7
|58.250
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T24
|69-67-68-65
|-11
|35.500
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T16
|68-66-70-71
|-5
|48.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T20
|69-67-71-67
|-10
|25.511
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T41
|69-71-71-74
|-3
|7.389
Grillo's recent performances
- Grillo has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished second with a score of 18-under.
- Grillo has an average of 0.330 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.442 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Grillo has averaged 1.146 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|67
|0.174
|0.330
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|40
|0.323
|0.292
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|157
|-0.268
|0.081
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|40
|0.250
|0.442
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|54
|0.479
|1.146
Grillo's advanced stats and rankings
- Grillo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.174 (67th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.2 yards ranks 99th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Grillo is sporting a 0.323 mark that ranks 40th on TOUR. He ranks 74th with a 66.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Grillo is delivering a 0.250 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 40th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 77th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.80, and he ranks 84th by breaking par 21.90% of the time.
- Grillo has accumulated 628 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 66th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
