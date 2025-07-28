PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Emiliano Grillo betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Emiliano Grillo of Argentina plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 26, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Emiliano Grillo returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Grillo looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 59th at 3-under.

    Latest odds for Grillo at the Wyndham Championship.

    Grillo's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5969-66-72-70-3

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In Grillo's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 59th after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Grillo's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2065-67-69-68-1541.000
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT4067-72-73-69+18.711
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicP265-66-68-67-18300.000
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT7369-67-70-75-72.500
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT1971-72-71-73+758.250
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT2469-67-68-65-1135.500
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT1668-66-70-71-548.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2069-67-71-67-1025.511
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-68-3--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4169-71-71-74-37.389

    Grillo's recent performances

    • Grillo has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished second with a score of 18-under.
    • Grillo has an average of 0.330 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.442 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Grillo has averaged 1.146 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee670.1740.330
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green400.3230.292
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green157-0.2680.081
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting400.2500.442
    Average Strokes Gained: Total540.4791.146

    Grillo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Grillo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.174 (67th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.2 yards ranks 99th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Grillo is sporting a 0.323 mark that ranks 40th on TOUR. He ranks 74th with a 66.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Grillo is delivering a 0.250 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 40th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 77th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.80, and he ranks 84th by breaking par 21.90% of the time.
    • Grillo has accumulated 628 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 66th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

