Doug Ghim betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Doug Ghim of the United States plays his shot from the tenth tee during the second round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 25, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Doug Ghim returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Ghim looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 41st at 6-under.
Latest odds for Ghim at the Wyndham Championship.
Ghim's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T41
|68-66-68-72
|-6
|2023
|T51
|67-70-72-68
|-3
|2022
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|2021
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|2020
|MC
|71-67
|-2
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Ghim's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 41st after posting a score of 6-under.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Ghim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T31
|62-68-74-69
|-11
|25.750
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T19
|68-66-68-69
|-17
|43.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|79-78
|+17
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T46
|69-65-73-73
|E
|9.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T52
|69-69-70-73
|-3
|4.512
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T33
|69-67-70-66
|-12
|20.583
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-4
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T18
|70-70-74-72
|-2
|42.063
Ghim's recent performances
- Ghim has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 2-under.
- Ghim has an average of 0.297 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.451 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ghim has averaged 0.378 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|52
|0.225
|0.297
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|18
|0.552
|0.902
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|41
|0.177
|0.630
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|175
|-0.905
|-1.451
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|101
|0.050
|0.378
Ghim's advanced stats and rankings
- Ghim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.225 (52nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.9 yards ranks 95th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ghim is sporting a 0.552 mark that ranks 18th on TOUR. He ranks 37th with a 68.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ghim is delivering a -0.905 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 175th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 147th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.40.
- Ghim has accumulated 288 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 121st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
