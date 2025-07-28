PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
9H AGO

Doug Ghim betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Doug Ghim of the United States plays his shot from the tenth tee during the second round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 25, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Doug Ghim returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Ghim looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 41st at 6-under.

    Latest odds for Ghim at the Wyndham Championship.

    Ghim's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4168-66-68-72-6
    2023T5167-70-72-68-3
    2022MC69-72+1
    2021MC68-70-2
    2020MC71-67-2

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In Ghim's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 41st after posting a score of 6-under.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Ghim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC68-70-4--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT3162-68-74-69-1125.750
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT1968-66-68-69-1743.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC79-78+17--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC72-70+2--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT4669-65-73-73E9.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT5269-69-70-73-34.512
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3369-67-70-66-1220.583
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-4--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT1870-70-74-72-242.063

    Ghim's recent performances

    • Ghim has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 2-under.
    • Ghim has an average of 0.297 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.451 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Ghim has averaged 0.378 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee520.2250.297
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green180.5520.902
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green410.1770.630
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting175-0.905-1.451
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1010.0500.378

    Ghim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ghim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.225 (52nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.9 yards ranks 95th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ghim is sporting a 0.552 mark that ranks 18th on TOUR. He ranks 37th with a 68.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Ghim is delivering a -0.905 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 175th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 147th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.40.
    • Ghim has accumulated 288 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 121st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

